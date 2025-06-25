Unpacking Israeli History Roadshow in New York City
HK Hall 605 W 48th St
New York, NY 10036, USA
VIP Reserved Seating
$180
General Admission
$54
Student ticket, General Admission
$36
Individual Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 VIP reserved tickets, 2 tickets to pre-show reception and recognition on donor page
2 VIP reserved tickets, 2 tickets to pre-show reception and recognition on donor page
Individual Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 VIP reserved tickets, 4 tickets to pre-show reception, recognition on donor page and sponsorship of a future Unpacking Israeli History episode
4 VIP reserved tickets, 4 tickets to pre-show reception, recognition on donor page and sponsorship of a future Unpacking Israeli History episode
Individual Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 VIP reserved tickets, 8 tickets to pre-show reception, recognition on donor page, sponsorship of a future Unpacking Israeli History episode, shout out from Noam on stage at Live show
8 VIP reserved tickets, 8 tickets to pre-show reception, recognition on donor page, sponsorship of a future Unpacking Israeli History episode, shout out from Noam on stage at Live show
Corporate Partnership
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 VIP reserved tickets, 4 tickets to pre-show reception, logo in sponsor block, ad in playbill, sponsor a future episode of Unpacking Israeli History
4 VIP reserved tickets, 4 tickets to pre-show reception, logo in sponsor block, ad in playbill, sponsor a future episode of Unpacking Israeli History
Corporate Partnership
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 VIP reserved tickets, 8 tickets to pre-show reception, logo in sponsor block, ad in playbill, mention from Noam on stage, sponsorship of upcoming Unpacking Israeli History episode, and item in VIP bag
8 VIP reserved tickets, 8 tickets to pre-show reception, logo in sponsor block, ad in playbill, mention from Noam on stage, sponsorship of upcoming Unpacking Israeli History episode, and item in VIP bag
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