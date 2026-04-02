Rainbow Collective of Western New York

Hosted by

Rainbow Collective of Western New York

About this event

Unplugged and Unapologetic, featuring Alison Pipitone

20 Union St

Hamburg, NY 14075, USA

General Admission
$30

Enjoy the full program with a welcome cocktail or mocktail & light refreshments.

Couple
$55

Enjoy a little discount when you come as a couple.


SUPPORT GROUP SPONSOR
$100

Sponsor our Support Group programming by purchasing a sponsorship.

Includes a general admission ticket as well as 2 drink tickets.

Youth Programming Sponsor
$250

Support our youth programming by sponsoring at this level.

We are hoping to fund our Summer Arts Programming this year, your sponsorship will help.

Includes 2 admissions & 4 drink tickets.


Add a donation for Rainbow Collective of Western New York

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!