Unplugged and Unapologetic, featuring Alison Pipitone

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with a welcome cocktail or mocktail & light refreshments.
Enjoy a little discount when you come as a couple.
Sponsor our Support Group programming by purchasing a sponsorship.
Includes a general admission ticket as well as 2 drink tickets.
Support our youth programming by sponsoring at this level.
We are hoping to fund our Summer Arts Programming this year, your sponsorship will help.
Includes 2 admissions & 4 drink tickets.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!