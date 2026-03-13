A 36" X 36" photograph print in a 40" X 40" white frame with a 2" matting behind museum glass.





Asfeer approached this work with an intention of ambiguity, creating what may be perceived as nothing more than a circle. Yet the circle holds the names of Abdulla Elagha's martyred family members, all children under 18.





They do not present themselves all at once. From a distance, they appear as texture, almost inconsequential. From far away, suffering and pain become merely a shape, a pattern, and therefore easy to pass over. As one approaches, the names appear gradually, each pressed against the other as a woven thread with no beginning and no end. Without Hierarchy and without punctuation.





Asfeer reflects how distance flattens reality. Challenging the viewers to slow down, step closer, and stay, allowing the the work to speak. That absence of structure reflects that sorrow of loss. Continuous, endless, and without resolution.





To learn more about this project, go to the UNSEEN website: https://www.unseen-denver.com/