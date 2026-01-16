Haitian American Alliance of New York

Hosted by

Haitian American Alliance of New York

About this event

Unseen, Unfolding: The Screening Series

421 W 54th St studio 1

New York, NY 10019, USA

🎬 General Admission
$40

Includes:

Access to curated short film screenings

Filmmaker dialogue and Q&A

Light refreshments


An affordable way to support small independent filmmakers and experience powerful storytelling from the diaspora

🍸 VIP Admission
$60

Includes full access to the screening experience plus:

Open wine bar throughout the event

Priority seating

Access to filmmaker dialogue and Q&A

Light refreshments


Perfect for guests who want a premium experience while supporting independent filmmakers

Add a donation for Haitian American Alliance of New York

$

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