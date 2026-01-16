Unseen, Unfolding: The Screening Series

Hosted by
About this event
Includes:
• Access to curated short film screenings
• Filmmaker dialogue and Q&A
• Light refreshments
An affordable way to support small independent filmmakers and experience powerful storytelling from the diaspora
Includes full access to the screening experience plus:
• Open wine bar throughout the event
• Priority seating
• Access to filmmaker dialogue and Q&A
• Light refreshments
Perfect for guests who want a premium experience while supporting independent filmmakers
$
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