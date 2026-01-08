South Hampton Roads Pan Hellenic Council

Hosted by

South Hampton Roads Pan Hellenic Council

About this event

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Unsung Hero 2026 Celebration Luncheon

2714 Frederick Blvd

Portsmouth, VA 23704

Add a donation for South Hampton Roads Pan Hellenic Council

$

General admission - Single Ticket
$65

Unsung Hero Celebration Luncheon Ticket

Enter the First and Last name of who this ticket is for.

Table of 8
$520
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8 guests. You will be prompted to enter the 8 guests for this table.

Full Page Ad
$100

Full page ad
Due by Sunday, February 22, 2026.
Digital/print ready artwork must be email to:

[email protected].


Enter the name of the Unsung Hero.

Half Page Ad
$50

Half page ad

Due by Sunday, February 22, 2026.
Digital/print ready artwork must be email to:
[email protected].


Enter the name of the Unsung Hero.

Back Inside Page Ad
$200

Back inside page ad
Due by Sunday, February 22, 2026.
Digital/print ready artwork must be email to:
[email protected].


Enter the name of the Unsung Hero.

Back Cover Page Ad
$250

Back cover page ad
Due by Sunday, February 22, 2026.
Digital/print ready artwork must be email to:
[email protected].


Enter the name of the Unsung Hero.

Inside Cover Page Ad
$200

Inside cover page ad
Due by Sunday, February 22, 2026.
Digital/print ready artwork must be email to:
[email protected].


Enter the name of the Unsung Hero.

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