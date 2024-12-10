eventClosed

Unsung Hero Celebration Luncheon

2714 Frederick Blvd

Portsmouth, VA 23704

General admission - Single Ticket
$50
Unsung Hero Celebration Luncheon Ticket
Table of 8
$400
Table of 8 guests. At checkout, you will be prompted to enter the 8 guests for this table.
Full Page Ad
$100
Full page ad Due by Saturday, February 8, 2025 Digital/print ready artwork must be email to: [email protected].
Half Page Ad
$50
Half page ad Due by Saturday, February 8, 2025 Digital/print ready artwork must be email to: [email protected].
Inside Front Page Ad
$200
Inside front page ad Due by Saturday, February 8, 2025 Digital/print ready artwork must be email to: [email protected].
Back Inside Page Ad
$200
Back inside page ad Due by Saturday, February 8, 2025 Digital/print ready artwork must be email to: [email protected].
Back Cover Page Ad
$250
Back cover page ad Due by Saturday, February 8, 2025 Digital/print ready artwork must be email to: [email protected].

