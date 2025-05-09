Untamed Athletes 1st Golf Classic

Hosted by
● Primary logo placement on all event marketing, signage, and promotions.
● Featured signage in the clubhouse during lunch
● 1 team entry (4 players) into the tournament
● 2 on-course beverages per player
● 2 mulligans per player
● Premium player gift for each participant
● Catered lunch included for all team members
● Top-tier exposure showcasing your leadership, community impact, and excellence
● 1 team entry (4 players) into the tournament
● 2 mulligans per player to boost team scoring
● 2 on-course beverages per player
● Exclusive player gift for each participant
● Catered lunch for all four players
● 1 team entry (4 players) into the tournament
● 2 on-course beverages per player
● Exclusive player gift for each participant
● Catered lunch for all four players
● 1 team entry (4 players) into the tournament ● Lunch Sponsor banner signage in the clubhouse during.
● Recognition as the official Hole #19 Sponsor in all event materials
● High-visibility exposure during the post-round lunch gathering
● Brand presence tied to one of the most social and celebrated parts of the day
Beverage Sponsor: ● Logo on all beverage tickets
● Course-wide brand visibility as players redeem drinks
Registration Sponsor:
● Banner signage at the registration table
1 hole sign sponsorship. Recognition as a valued supporter of 1st Annual Golf Classic.
● Provides funds to purchase prizes for winners
● Men’s & Women’s Longest Drive
● Men’s & Women’s Closest to the Pin
● Longest Putt
● Entry for 1 player into the tournament
● 2 on-course beverages
● Exclusive player gift
● Catered lunch included
