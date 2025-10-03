Alpha Grounds Lawn Care

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Small Yard (Up to 0.15 Acres)
Includes lawn mowing (front & back), trimming/edging, and blower cleanup of walkways and driveways.
Service is completed by youth in the Alpha Grounds workforce program, where they earn wages while learning job skills, discipline, and pride in serving their community.
Renews monthly
Small Yard (Up to 0.15 Acres)
Includes lawn mowing (front & back), trimming/edging, and blower cleanup of walkways and driveways.
Service is completed by youth in the Alpha Grounds workforce program, where they earn wages while learning job skills, discipline, and pride in serving their community.
Renews monthly
Medium Yard (0.16 – 0.30 Acres)
Includes lawn mowing (front & back), trimming/edging, and blower cleanup of walkways and driveways.
Work is performed by youth participating in the Alpha Grounds workforce program, gaining employment experience, mentorship, and valuable life skills.
Renews monthly
Each service includes lawn mowing (front and back), trimming and edging, and blower cleanup of walkways and driveways. The work is performed by youth participating in the Alpha Grounds workforce program, where they earn real wages while gaining valuable job skills, mentorship, and pride in serving their community.
Renews monthly
Large Yard (0.31 – 0.50 Acres)
Includes lawn mowing (front & back), trimming/edging, and blower cleanup of walkways and driveways.
Youth in the Alpha Grounds workforce program complete the work while earning wages and developing strong work habits and community pride.
Renews monthly
Large Yard (0.31 – 0.50 Acres)
Includes lawn mowing (front & back), trimming/edging, and blower cleanup of walkways and driveways.
Youth in the Alpha Grounds workforce program complete the work while earning wages and developing strong work habits and community pride.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!