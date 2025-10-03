Untamed Athletes Inc.

Offered by

Untamed Athletes Inc.

About the memberships

Alpha Grounds Lawn Care

Small Yard Bi-Weekly Care Plan – $95 monthly
$95

Renews monthly

Small Yard (Up to 0.15 Acres)
Includes lawn mowing (front & back), trimming/edging, and blower cleanup of walkways and driveways.
Service is completed by youth in the Alpha Grounds workforce program, where they earn wages while learning job skills, discipline, and pride in serving their community.

Small Yard Weekly Care Plan – $160 Monthly
$160

Renews monthly

Small Yard (Up to 0.15 Acres)
Includes lawn mowing (front & back), trimming/edging, and blower cleanup of walkways and driveways.
Service is completed by youth in the Alpha Grounds workforce program, where they earn wages while learning job skills, discipline, and pride in serving their community.

Medium Yard Bi-Weekly Care Plan-140 monthly
$140

Renews monthly

Medium Yard (0.16 – 0.30 Acres)
Includes lawn mowing (front & back), trimming/edging, and blower cleanup of walkways and driveways.
Work is performed by youth participating in the Alpha Grounds workforce program, gaining employment experience, mentorship, and valuable life skills.

Medium Yard Weekly Care Plan – $200 monthly
$200

Renews monthly

Each service includes lawn mowing (front and back), trimming and edging, and blower cleanup of walkways and driveways. The work is performed by youth participating in the Alpha Grounds workforce program, where they earn real wages while gaining valuable job skills, mentorship, and pride in serving their community.

Large Yard Bi- Weekly Care Plan – $190 Monthly
$190

Renews monthly

Large Yard (0.31 – 0.50 Acres)
Includes lawn mowing (front & back), trimming/edging, and blower cleanup of walkways and driveways.
Youth in the Alpha Grounds workforce program complete the work while earning wages and developing strong work habits and community pride.

Large Yard Weekly Care Plan – $250 Monthly
$250

Renews monthly

Large Yard (0.31 – 0.50 Acres)
Includes lawn mowing (front & back), trimming/edging, and blower cleanup of walkways and driveways.
Youth in the Alpha Grounds workforce program complete the work while earning wages and developing strong work habits and community pride.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!