Untold Stories Bingo at Checkerspot Brewing 🍻

1421 Ridgely St

Baltimore, MD 21230, USA

Kids' Bingo Ticket
$15

For children 12 and under.

Includes:

  • 10 bingo cards (1 per round)
  • 1 door prize ticket
General Admission
$40

Includes:

  • 10 bingo cards (1 per round)
  • 1 door prize ticket

Perfect for those who want the full bingo experience!

💎 VIP Ticket
$55

Want the VIP treatment?


Everything in General Admission PLUS

  • 1 drink ticket
  • 1 extra bingo card per round
  • 1 extra door prize ticket
🍻 Special Game 1
$5

Buy into one of our two special rounds featuring alcohol-themed prizes.


Must be 21+ to participate.


🍷 Special Game 2
$5

Buy into one of our two special rounds featuring alcohol-themed prizes.


Must be 21+ to participate.

🍹 Both Special Games – (save $2!)
$8

Includes an extra entry into both premium rounds.


Must be 21+ to participate.

Bingo Dauber
$1

Don't have a lucky dauber? We got you!

🎟 Bingo + Special Games Bundle
$48

Get it all in one go!

  • 10 bingo rounds
  • 1 bingo card per special game (2) featuring alcohol-themed prizes 🍻🍷 (21+ only)
  • 1 door prize ticket


Save $2 when you bundle — no need to purchase special games separately!

💎 VIP Table for 6
$315
groupTicketCaption

Includes SIX VIP tickets and reserved seating for your group.


Great for groups of friends, families, or coworkers!

💎 VIP Table for 6 + Special Games
$360
groupTicketCaption

Everything you need for the ultimate bingo afternoon — all bundled together and reserved just for your crew!
Includes:

  • Reserved table for 6 guests
  • 10 rounds of bingo per person
  • 6 drink tickets (1 per guest)
  • 1 extra bingo card per round per guest
  • 2 door prize tickets per person
  • Entry into both special games (alcohol-themed) for all 6 guests 🍷🍻
  • 6 bingo daubers (1 per guest)

⚠️ Must be 21+ to claim alcohol-related prizes.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing