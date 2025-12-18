NOTES OF HOPE -UNWLA Branch 113's Silent Auction

*Market value: $125

The painting “Love, Mama” is inspired by the artist’s grandmother, whom she never met.

Rondiak’s mother left Ukraine during World War II and was separated from her own mother, whom she never saw again. Rondiak draws inspiration from her grandmother’s struggles and

the strength that kept her alive in the gulag. When her grandmother survived and made it

back to her home in Ukraine, her family had already emigrated to America, and they began a correspondence through letters. The artist was also inspired by Ukrainian women

today—particularly female soldiers—their bravery, resilience, and courage during this difficult time, which echoes the strength of the women in her own family history.