UNWLA Branch 113

NOTES OF HOPE -UNWLA Branch 113's Silent Auction

Capriccio #28
$300

*Market Value: $550.00 Ilona Sochynsky Fine Art - Framed Artwork, Acrylic, 15 x 12 -

Portuguese Tile
$15

*Market Value: $35.00 Framed Portuguese tile in the colors of Ukraine: blue and yellow geometric pattern. Framed in a contemporary black frame and ready to hang with hanging hardware. Porto, Portugal. Dimensions 7 x 7 inches. Prometeu Artesanato -

Hand-made Nature Embroidery
$75

*Market Value: $400.00 Embroidered linen vintage “servetka” with riverscape view and traditional black and red cross-stitch boarder. Embroidery quality is painterly with graded shades of green creating depth and demonstrating mastery of embroidery techniques. Attribution: Cleveland, Ohio diaspora mid-century. 12 x 24 inches.

Books and Tea
$40

*Market Value: $125.00 Poetry and arts of contemporary Ukrainian writers and poets in this selection of five books by (1) Mykola Horbal: Details of an Hourglass: Pomes from the Gulag (2023), (20 Blair A. Ruble: The Arts of War Ukrainian Artists Confront Russia Year One (2023), (3) Yeva Skalietska: You Don’t Know What War Is - The Diary of a Young Girl from Ukraine (2022), (4) Olena Jennings and Virlana Tkacz editors, Ukrainian-American Poets Respond (2022), (5) Vera Sirota, We Bow To No One (2023). Ukrainian te. 30 x 9 inches.

The Truffleist
$50

*Market Value: $110.00 Truffleist Hot Sauce, Truffle Honey, Truffle Seasoning Mix, Mini Truffle Oil and Truffleist Canvas Tote Bag.

Vintage Couple Figurine
$50

*Market Value: $150.00 Vintage mid-century Soviet Ukraine Porcelain Figurine ca. 1950 - 1970 from the Polonne Ceramics Factory, Ukraine with distinct “Polonne Swan” factory mark on the bottom.

Linen Table Cloth and Napkins
$50

*Market Value: $150.00 Linen 64 x 96 hand stitch tablecloth with 12 napkins - Slightly used.

Jam Gift Box
$20

*Market Value: $50.00 Jam and Wine Gift Box- Gift box of 9 - 4 oz jars of jams. Raspberry jalapeño, sweet garlic, blueberry beets all, peach vanilla cinnamon, cherry almond, raspberry burst, apple cinnamon, strawberry rhubarb and zingy red onion.

Jam and Wine Gift Basket
$100

*Market Value: $350.00 A 13.5Hx16Lx1.5W inch Gift Basket of 12-8 oz jars of jams, box of Carrs crackers entertainment collection with a 40 year old hand cross stitched flower small table runner including a 2019 bottle of Artwine Ruby Doug Sparkling Wines from Bakhmut, Donetsk, Ukraine and a 2023 bottle of Beykush Rkatsitelli White Wine from Amphora, Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Jam varieties are: blueberry, raspberry burst, strawberry, cranberry, gingered pear, sweet garlic, blueberry beets all, peach vanilla cinnamon, strawberry rhubarb and zingy red onion.

Artwine Ruby Collection
$250

*Market Value: $750.00 Ruby Collection of three bottles of Sparkling Wines and Decorative Case from Bakhmut - 2014 and 2019-

Solo King Brut- Bottle
$300

*MarketValue:$1000.00 Solo King Brut Bottle of Sparkling Wine and Decorative Case from Bakhmut 2014-

Reserve Bottles of Wine
$75

*Market Value: $250.00 Marchesi do Barolo-Barolo Red Wine 2012 Reserve Piedmont, Italy. Schloss Johannisberg Silberlack Reisling Trocken White Wine 2021

Framed “Mother and Child”
$300

*Market Value: $950.00 Artist - Lida Triasetska- Acrylic and gold on linen and board, 9 x 11-

Finestra Italian Restaurant
$50

*Market Value: $100.00 Italian Restaurant in the Upper East Side- Dinner Gift Card

Finestra Italian Restaurant
$50

*Market Value: $100.00 Restaurant in the Upper East Side- Dinner Gift Card

Meat Market East Village - Gift Card
$50

*Market Value: $100.00 Meat Market Gift Card

Tea and Scented Candle
$20

*Market Value: $50.00 Lovare Flowers Tea- 60 bags and Vanilla Oat Scented Candle

Painting-“Love, Mama”
$65

*Market value: $125

The painting “Love, Mama” is inspired by the artist’s grandmother, whom she never met.

Rondiak’s mother left Ukraine during World War II and was separated from her own mother, whom she never saw again. Rondiak draws inspiration from her grandmother’s struggles and

the strength that kept her alive in the gulag. When her grandmother survived and made it

back to her home in Ukraine, her family had already emigrated to America, and they began a correspondence through letters. The artist was also inspired by Ukrainian women

today—particularly female soldiers—their bravery, resilience, and courage during this difficult time, which echoes the strength of the women in her own family history.

Artwork-Drawing
$150

*Market Value $400.00

Original chalk pastel drawing (artwork) made by Ukrainian-American artist, Anizia

Karmazyn. www.anizia.com

Image depicts a young Ukrainian woman heavy in thought.


Artwork- Watercolor
$100

*Market Value $300 Nina Klymovska artwork, Untitled Drawing -Trees Water color- 12 x 9.5

Artwork- Purple Vase with Flowers
$200

*Market Value $600. Nina Klymovska Artwork Purple Vase with Flowers and Shell. Date unknown. Acrylic - 23.5 x 27.5

Artwork
$70

*Market Value $200 Roman Baranyk from Detroit, Michigan. “Bohomatir in Camouflage”

Mixed Media

Printed on canvas

2026-9” x 12”


