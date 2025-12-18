NOTES OF HOPE -UNWLA Branch 113's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
*Market Value: $550.00 Ilona Sochynsky Fine Art - Framed Artwork, Acrylic, 15 x 12 -
Starting bid
*Market Value: $35.00 Framed Portuguese tile in the colors of Ukraine: blue and yellow geometric pattern. Framed in a contemporary black frame and ready to hang with hanging hardware. Porto, Portugal. Dimensions 7 x 7 inches. Prometeu Artesanato -
Starting bid
*Market Value: $400.00 Embroidered linen vintage “servetka” with riverscape view and traditional black and red cross-stitch boarder. Embroidery quality is painterly with graded shades of green creating depth and demonstrating mastery of embroidery techniques. Attribution: Cleveland, Ohio diaspora mid-century. 12 x 24 inches.
Starting bid
*Market Value: $125.00 Poetry and arts of contemporary Ukrainian writers and poets in this selection of five books by (1) Mykola Horbal: Details of an Hourglass: Pomes from the Gulag (2023), (20 Blair A. Ruble: The Arts of War Ukrainian Artists Confront Russia Year One (2023), (3) Yeva Skalietska: You Don’t Know What War Is - The Diary of a Young Girl from Ukraine (2022), (4) Olena Jennings and Virlana Tkacz editors, Ukrainian-American Poets Respond (2022), (5) Vera Sirota, We Bow To No One (2023). Ukrainian te. 30 x 9 inches.
Starting bid
*Market Value: $110.00 Truffleist Hot Sauce, Truffle Honey, Truffle Seasoning Mix, Mini Truffle Oil and Truffleist Canvas Tote Bag.
Starting bid
*Market Value: $150.00 Vintage mid-century Soviet Ukraine Porcelain Figurine ca. 1950 - 1970 from the Polonne Ceramics Factory, Ukraine with distinct “Polonne Swan” factory mark on the bottom.
Starting bid
*Market Value: $150.00 Linen 64 x 96 hand stitch tablecloth with 12 napkins - Slightly used.
Starting bid
*Market Value: $50.00 Jam and Wine Gift Box- Gift box of 9 - 4 oz jars of jams. Raspberry jalapeño, sweet garlic, blueberry beets all, peach vanilla cinnamon, cherry almond, raspberry burst, apple cinnamon, strawberry rhubarb and zingy red onion.
Starting bid
*Market Value: $350.00 A 13.5Hx16Lx1.5W inch Gift Basket of 12-8 oz jars of jams, box of Carrs crackers entertainment collection with a 40 year old hand cross stitched flower small table runner including a 2019 bottle of Artwine Ruby Doug Sparkling Wines from Bakhmut, Donetsk, Ukraine and a 2023 bottle of Beykush Rkatsitelli White Wine from Amphora, Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Jam varieties are: blueberry, raspberry burst, strawberry, cranberry, gingered pear, sweet garlic, blueberry beets all, peach vanilla cinnamon, strawberry rhubarb and zingy red onion.
Starting bid
*Market Value: $750.00 Ruby Collection of three bottles of Sparkling Wines and Decorative Case from Bakhmut - 2014 and 2019-
Starting bid
*MarketValue:$1000.00 Solo King Brut Bottle of Sparkling Wine and Decorative Case from Bakhmut 2014-
Starting bid
*Market Value: $250.00 Marchesi do Barolo-Barolo Red Wine 2012 Reserve Piedmont, Italy. Schloss Johannisberg Silberlack Reisling Trocken White Wine 2021
Starting bid
*Market Value: $950.00 Artist - Lida Triasetska- Acrylic and gold on linen and board, 9 x 11-
Starting bid
*Market Value: $100.00 Italian Restaurant in the Upper East Side- Dinner Gift Card
Starting bid
*Market Value: $100.00 Restaurant in the Upper East Side- Dinner Gift Card
Starting bid
*Market Value: $100.00 Meat Market Gift Card
Starting bid
*Market Value: $50.00 Lovare Flowers Tea- 60 bags and Vanilla Oat Scented Candle
Starting bid
*Market value: $125
The painting “Love, Mama” is inspired by the artist’s grandmother, whom she never met.
Rondiak’s mother left Ukraine during World War II and was separated from her own mother, whom she never saw again. Rondiak draws inspiration from her grandmother’s struggles and
the strength that kept her alive in the gulag. When her grandmother survived and made it
back to her home in Ukraine, her family had already emigrated to America, and they began a correspondence through letters. The artist was also inspired by Ukrainian women
today—particularly female soldiers—their bravery, resilience, and courage during this difficult time, which echoes the strength of the women in her own family history.
Starting bid
*Market Value $400.00
Original chalk pastel drawing (artwork) made by Ukrainian-American artist, Anizia
Karmazyn. www.anizia.com
Image depicts a young Ukrainian woman heavy in thought.
Starting bid
*Market Value $300 Nina Klymovska artwork, Untitled Drawing -Trees Water color- 12 x 9.5
Starting bid
*Market Value $600. Nina Klymovska Artwork Purple Vase with Flowers and Shell. Date unknown. Acrylic - 23.5 x 27.5
Starting bid
*Market Value $200 Roman Baranyk from Detroit, Michigan. “Bohomatir in Camouflage”
Mixed Media
Printed on canvas
2026-9” x 12”
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!