UNWLA History Book Sale at NJRC Centennial Celebration

Dr. Marta Kichorowsky Kebalo guides readers through the history of a century of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America — the largest, longest-running Ukrainian women’s organization in North America. What began a hundred years ago, during a time when Ukrainian statehood seemed lost, has evolved into a vibrant, impactful sisterhood anchored in the mission of supporting Ukraine and its people.

This book is for every UNWLA member who treasures our shared story, as well as anyone curious about how diaspora organizations and activists have helped preserve Ukraine’s culture — and helped the nation find itself again after independence. Above all, it speaks to anyone looking for inspiration on staying true to a mission that spans generations and endures beyond a single lifetime.

636 page hardcover edition. Released September 2025. Limited quantity.