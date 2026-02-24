Interplanetary Help Desk

Hosted by

Interplanetary Help Desk

About this event

Up All Night: A Dance Party Benefiting Any Baby Can and Austin Diaper Bank

912 Red River St

Austin, TX 78701, USA

General Admission
$20

Your ticket includes entry to the event and a fun evening of music and dancing.

Donate a Ticket
$20

Can't make it to the event? Buy a ticket and we'll pass it along to the nonprofit to gift within their community.

Additional Donation to Any Baby Can
Pay what you can

Support Any Baby Can with an extra donation.


Note: This is not a ticket and does not grant entry to the event.

Additional Donation to Austin Diaper Bank
Pay what you can

Support Austin Diaper Bank with an extra donation.


Note: This is not a ticket and does not grant entry to the event.

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