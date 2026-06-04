UPAA Houston Concert Gala 2026

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About this event
Includes: 3 VIP Tickets, 1 Full Page in Printed & Digital Program, Recognition Plaque, Logo on Flyer, Rolling Ad Display, Donor Name Placement in UPAAH website.
Includes: 2 VIP Tickets, 1 Full Page in Printed & Digital Program, Recognition Plaque, Logo on Flyer, Rolling Ad Display, Donor Name Placement in UPAAH website.
Includes: 1 VIP Ticket, 1 Full Page in Printed & Digital Program, Recognition Plaque, Logo on Flyer, Rolling Ad Display, Donor Name Placement in UPAAH website.
One full page ad in souvenir Journal.
Reserved Seating in prime location.
Assigned seating.
1 Raffle Ticket
5 Raffle Tickets
$
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