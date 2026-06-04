University Of The Philippines Alumni Association In Texas

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University Of The Philippines Alumni Association In Texas

About this event

UPAA Houston Concert Gala 2026

9101 W Bellfort Ave

Houston, TX 77031, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$3,000
  •  Includes:  6 VIP Tickets, Back Cover (as available) Printed & Digital Program, Recognition Plaque, Logo on Flyer, Rolling Ad Display, Donor Name Placement in UPAAH website.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
  •  Includes:  4 VIP Tickets, 1 Full Page in Printed & Digital Program, Recognition Plaque, Logo on Flyer, Rolling Ad Display, Donor Name Placement in UPAAH website.
Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Includes:  3 VIP Tickets, 1 Full Page in Printed & Digital Program, Recognition Plaque, Logo on Flyer, Rolling Ad Display, Donor Name Placement in UPAAH website.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:  2 VIP Tickets, 1 Full Page in Printed & Digital Program, Recognition Plaque, Logo on Flyer, Rolling Ad Display, Donor Name Placement in UPAAH website.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Includes:  1 VIP Ticket, 1 Full Page in Printed & Digital Program, Recognition Plaque, Logo on Flyer, Rolling Ad Display, Donor Name Placement in UPAAH website.

Souvenir Journal Ad
$100

One full page ad in souvenir Journal.

VIP Ticket
$150

Reserved Seating in prime location.

Regular Ticket
$100

Assigned seating.

Individual Raffle Ticket
$5

1 Raffle Ticket

Bundle Raffle Ticket
$20

5 Raffle Tickets

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