UPFNA Kids Yoga Aug 2026-May 2027

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Individual Student with Sibling
August 2026-May 2027,
1st Student- Regular Fees - $450
Registration Fee 1st Student-$15
Discount$25
Fina amount-$440 ( $450 +$15 -$25)
Individual Student with Sibling
August 2026-May 2027,
1st Student- Regular Fees - $450
2nd Student - Regular Fees -$450
Registration Fee 1st Student-$15
Registration Fee 2nd Student- $15
Discount (10% for 2nd Student)-$45
Discount (Until 20th August for 1st & 2nd Student)- $50. ( $25 (First student) + $25 (Second student))
Fina amount-$835
($450 +$450+$15+15-$45-$50)
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