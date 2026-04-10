Universal Peace Foundation Of North America

Hosted by

Universal Peace Foundation Of North America

About this event

UPFNA Kids Yoga Aug 2026-May 2027

2445 S 130th Cir

Omaha, NE 68144, USA

Aug 2026 – May 2027: Individual Student item
Aug 2026 – May 2027: Individual Student
$440
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Individual Student with Sibling

August 2026-May 2027,

1st Student- Regular Fees - $450

Registration Fee 1st Student-$15 

Discount$25

Fina amount-$440 ( $450 +$15 -$25)


Aug 2025 – May 2026: Individual Student with Sibling – Kids item
Aug 2025 – May 2026: Individual Student with Sibling – Kids
$835
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Individual Student with Sibling

August 2026-May 2027,

1st Student- Regular Fees - $450

2nd Student - Regular Fees -$450

Registration Fee 1st Student-$15 

Registration Fee 2nd Student- $15

Discount (10% for 2nd Student)-$45

Discount (Until 20th August for 1st & 2nd Student)- $50. ( $25 (First student) + $25 (Second student))

Fina amount-$835

($450 +$450+$15+15-$45-$50)


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!