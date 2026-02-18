Universal Peace Foundation Of North America

Hosted by

Universal Peace Foundation Of North America

About this event

UPFNA Online Kids Yoga (3 day a week-40 to 45 min session)

Online-Zoom

Monthly Donation item
Monthly Donation
$70

Monthly Donation


3 days a week

40-45 min each session

50% of your donation is tax-deductible.

Kids Yoga Instructors: UPF India



3 Months (Mar, Apr,May)-2026 item
3 Months (Mar, Apr,May)-2026
$190

3 Month (Mar, Apr,May) - 2026

50% of your donation is tax-deductible.

Kids Yoga Instructors: UPF India


6 Months (Mar-Aug) item
6 Months (Mar-Aug)
$350

6 Months (Mar-August)

50% of your donation is tax-deductible.

Kids Yoga Instructors: UPF India



10 Months (Mar-Dec)- 2026 item
10 Months (Mar-Dec)- 2026
$550

10 Months (Mar-Dec)-2026

$550

50% of your donation is tax-deductible.

Kids Yoga Instructors: UPF India


Testing
Free

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!