The Uplands Center

Offered by

The Uplands Center

About this shop

Uplands Center's Shop

T-shirt: men or women item
T-shirt: men or women item
T-shirt: men or women
$20

Sustainably produced, 100% USA cotton. Runs slightly small, may shrink further after washing.

Hat item
Hat
$15
Waterbottle item
Waterbottle
$20
Tote bag item
Tote bag
$25

100% recycled materials (cotton & polyester)

Honey item
Honey
$15

Harvested from local bee hives

Bug Spray item
Bug Spray
$10

Keep away ticks, biting flies, mosquitos, and other bugs with our natural bug spray. Ingredients: distilled water, witch hazel, essential oils of: clove, thyme, geranium, citronella, lemon eucalyptus, peppermint, lavender

Healing Salve item
Healing Salve
$10

Soothe cuts, bites, or burns with our handcrafted healing salve. Includes Yarrow and Plantain collected on site, with organic olive oil and beeswax

Add a donation for The Uplands Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!