Uplift 2025: Unburden

Single Attendee, Private Room
$255
Your ticket includes: Your registration, all materials and activities for the full two-day retreat, all of your meals and snacks, and a private room in the lodge with en-suite bathroom.
Couples ticket with private room
$425
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Your COUPLE’S TICKET includes: Registration for two, all materials and activities for the full two-day retreat for two, all of your meals and snacks for two, and a private room in the lodge with en-suite bathroom.
Triple Room
$615
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Your TRIPLE ROOM TICKET includes: Registration for THREE, all materials and activities for the full two-day retreat for THREE, all of your meals and snacks for THREE, and a shared room (for three) in the lodge with en-suite bathroom.
Quad Room
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Your QUAD ROOM TICKET includes: Registration for FOUR, all materials and activities for the full two-day retreat for FOUR, all of your meals and snacks for FOUR, and a shared room (four people) in the lodge with en-suite bathroom.
Singe Attendee, SHARED room
$215
Your ticket includes: Your registration, all materials and activities for the full two-day retreat, all of your meals and snacks, and a SHARED room (up to four persons total) in the lodge with en-suite bathroom. Arcadia Ministries will assign you to a room.
FRIDAY ONLY
$120
Your ticket includes: Your registration, all materials and activities, and lunch on Friday.
