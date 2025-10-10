Uplift 2026: Reconciled

1306 CO-7 BUS

Allenspark, CO 80540

[Early Bird Discount] Single Attendee, Private Room
$288
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Your ticket includes: Your registration, all materials and activities for the full two-day retreat, all of your meals and snacks, and a private room in the lodge with en-suite bathroom.

[Early Bird Discount] Singe Attendee, SHARED room
$243
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Your ticket includes: Your registration, all materials and activities for the full two-day retreat, all of your meals and snacks, and a SHARED room (up to four persons total) in the lodge with en-suite bathroom. Arcadia Ministries will assign you to a room.

[Early Bird Discount] Couples ticket with private room
$477
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip
groupTicketCaption

Your COUPLE’S TICKET includes: Registration for two, all materials and activities for the full two-day retreat for two, all of your meals and snacks for two, and a private room in the lodge with en-suite bathroom.

[Early Bird Discount] Quad Room
$770
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip
groupTicketCaption

Your QUAD ROOM TICKET includes: Registration for FOUR, all materials and activities for the full two-day retreat for FOUR, all of your meals and snacks for FOUR, and a shared room (four people) in the lodge with en-suite bathroom.

[Early Bird Discount] FRIDAY ONLY
$158
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Your ticket includes: Your registration, all materials and activities, and lunch on Friday.

Single Attendee, Private Room
$320

Your ticket includes: Your registration, all materials and activities for the full two-day retreat, all of your meals and snacks, and a private room in the lodge with en-suite bathroom.

Singe Attendee, SHARED room
$270

Your ticket includes: Your registration, all materials and activities for the full two-day retreat, all of your meals and snacks, and a SHARED room (up to four persons total) in the lodge with en-suite bathroom. Arcadia Ministries will assign you to a room.

Couples ticket with private room
$530
groupTicketCaption

Your COUPLE’S TICKET includes: Registration for two, all materials and activities for the full two-day retreat for two, all of your meals and snacks for two, and a private room in the lodge with en-suite bathroom.

Quad Room
$855
groupTicketCaption

Your QUAD ROOM TICKET includes: Registration for FOUR, all materials and activities for the full two-day retreat for FOUR, all of your meals and snacks for FOUR, and a shared room (four people) in the lodge with en-suite bathroom.

FRIDAY ONLY
$175

Your ticket includes: Your registration, all materials and activities, and lunch on Friday.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing