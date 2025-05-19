Uplift Open Golf Tournament

Sewell's Point

Norfolk, VA 23511, USA

Team Foursome
$360

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, lunch and activities.

Single player
$90

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, lunch and activities.

Single hole sponsorship
$150

1 Hole sponsorship signage

Gold sponsorship
$750

1 Golf foursome, 2 Holes sponsorship signage,

Purple sponsorship
$1,500

1 Golf foursome, 4 Holes sponsorship signage, Option to have promo items in bags, On-site marketing opportunity.

Founders sponsorship
$2,500

2 Golf foursomes, 8 Holes sponsorship signage, Driving range sponsorship signage, Option to have promo items in bags, On-site marketing opportunity.

