Uplift Solutions x PLSE Partnership Celebration

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About this event
Liberty Place, 1650 Market St #2800, Philadelphia, PA 19103
PLSE and Uplift Solutions are formally joining forces to strengthen the pathway from criminal record clearing to meaningful employment opportunities for justice-impacted individuals across Philadelphia.
We would be honored to have you join us for this special evening and to explore how we can partner together to expand impact in Philadelphia.
Benefits:
Supports 1 record clearing or pardon clinic
Benefits:
Supports 2 record clearing or pardon clinics
Benefits:
These benefits supports 5 record clearing or pardon clinics
Benefits:
These benefits supports a calendar year of record clearing or
pardon clinics
$
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