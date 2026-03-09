Uplift Solutions Inc

Hosted by

Uplift Solutions Inc

About this event

Uplift Solutions x PLSE Partnership Celebration

Cozen O’Connor

Liberty Place, 1650 Market St #2800, Philadelphia, PA 19103

General RSVP
Free

PLSE and Uplift Solutions are formally joining forces to strengthen the pathway from criminal record clearing to meaningful employment opportunities for justice-impacted individuals across Philadelphia.

We would be honored to have you join us for this special evening and to explore how we can partner together to expand impact in Philadelphia.


Justice Access Sponor
$2,500

Benefits:

  • Recognition on sponsor listing at the JoinderCelebration
  • Acknowledgment in post-event communications
  • 1 ticket to the Transformative JusticeConference

Supports 1 record clearing or pardon clinic

Community Justice Sponsor
$5,000

Benefits:

  • Recognition on April 15th event signage at the Joinder
  • Celebration
  • Acknowledgment in event communications
  • 2 complimentary tickets to the Transformative Justice
  • Conference
  • Recognition in post-event donor thank-you communications

Supports 2 record clearing or pardon clinics

Justice Impact Sponsor
$10,000

Benefits:

  • Recognition during April 15th event program
  • Logo inclusion on event signage
  • Recognition in post-event communications
  • 2 complimentary tickets to the Transformative Justice
  • Conference (June 16-17, 2026)
  • Impact summary from sponsored clinics

These benefits supports 5 record clearing or pardon clinics

Justice Leadship Sponsor
$15,000

Benefits:

  • Recognition as a Lead Justice Partner
  • Verbal acknowledgment during April 15th leadership remarks
  • Logo recognition on event signage at the JoinderCelebration
  • Opportunity for clinic naming recognition (e.g., “Sponsored by
  • [Firm Name]”)
  • Featured recognition in post-event communications
  • 4 complimentary tickets to the Transformative Justice
  • Conference (June 16-17, 2026)
  • Impact report highlighting individuals served through
  • sponsored clinics

These benefits supports a calendar year of record clearing or

pardon clinics

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