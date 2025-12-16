Utah Pest Management Association

Utah Pest Management Association

UPMA February 2026 Conference

Layton

UT, USA

Member (Early Bird) Registration Fee
$150
Available until Jan 16

Enjoy the full program, CEUs, and access to all main activities. This fee is valid through Jan. 15, 2026.

UPMA Member Registration Fee
$175

Enjoy the full program, CEUs, and access to all main activities.

Non-member Early Bird Registration Fee
$245
Available until Jan 16

Enjoy the full program, CEUs, and access to all main activities. This fee is valid through Jan. 15, 2026.

Non-member Registration Fee
$270

Enjoy the full program, CEUs, and access to all main activities.

Event Key Sponsor
$1,400

Five (5) minutes on the program during the opening session to welcome attendees.

One (1) exclusive e-blast (content provided by sponsor) that will be sent to all registered attendees

prior to the Spring Workshop

Recognition as the Key Sponsor on all promotional materials, event website, onsite signage &

program, and on all attendee communications.

Recognition as the Key Sponsor and opportunity to provide a 1⁄4 page ad in the February UPMA e-

newsletter.

Opportunity to provide a one (1) page piece of literature to be handed out to all attendees at the

Spring Workshop registration desk.

Include one (1) exhibitor booth and one (1) additional booth personnel registration (for a total of 2

booth registrations).

Access to attendee list in excel format

Lunch Sponsor
$900

Opportunity to distribute one (1) piece of literature to attendees during lunch

Opportunity to address attendees for up to three (3) minutes during lunch

Recognition as the Lunch Sponsor on the event program, event website, attendee communications,

and onsite materials including onsite program and signage

Access to the attendee list in excel format

Speaker Sponsor
$700

Opportunity to address attendees for up to two (2) minutes at the start of the selected session

Opportunity to introduce the speaker of selected session

Recognition as the Session Sponsor on the event program, event website, attendee

communications, and onsite materials including onsite program & signage

Access to attendee list in excel format

Refreshment Break Sponsor (member company)
$350

Recognition as a refreshment break sponsor on event program, event website, attendee

communications, and onsite materials include onsite program & signage

Access to attendee list in excel format

Refreshment Break (non-member company)
$500

Recognition as a refreshment break sponsor on event program, event website, attendee

communications, and onsite materials include onsite program & signage

Access to attendee list in excel format

UPMA Vendor Tabletop (Member)
$350

One (1) 6ft tabletop booth (booths are selected onsite on a first come, first serve basis)

One (1) complimentary full conference registration to the 2026 Spring Workshop

*Additional booth badges can be purchased for $75/badge

Access to attendee list in excel format

UPMA Vendor Tabletop (Non-Member)
$500

One (1) 6ft tabletop booth (booths are selected onsite on a first come, first serve basis)

One (1) complimentary full conference registration to the 2026 Spring Workshop

*Additional booth badges can be purchased for $75/badge

Access to attendee list in excel format

Vendor Additional Booth Personnel
$75

Have an additional booth personnel to help with sales meetings and on-site discussions with current and potential customers.

