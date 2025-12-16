UPMA February 2026 Conference

Hosted by
Enjoy the full program, CEUs, and access to all main activities. This fee is valid through Jan. 15, 2026.
Enjoy the full program, CEUs, and access to all main activities. This fee is valid through Jan. 15, 2026.
Five (5) minutes on the program during the opening session to welcome attendees.
One (1) exclusive e-blast (content provided by sponsor) that will be sent to all registered attendees
prior to the Spring Workshop
Recognition as the Key Sponsor on all promotional materials, event website, onsite signage &
program, and on all attendee communications.
Recognition as the Key Sponsor and opportunity to provide a 1⁄4 page ad in the February UPMA e-
newsletter.
Opportunity to provide a one (1) page piece of literature to be handed out to all attendees at the
Spring Workshop registration desk.
Include one (1) exhibitor booth and one (1) additional booth personnel registration (for a total of 2
booth registrations).
Access to attendee list in excel format
Opportunity to distribute one (1) piece of literature to attendees during lunch
Opportunity to address attendees for up to three (3) minutes during lunch
Recognition as the Lunch Sponsor on the event program, event website, attendee communications,
and onsite materials including onsite program and signage
Opportunity to address attendees for up to two (2) minutes at the start of the selected session
Opportunity to introduce the speaker of selected session
Recognition as the Session Sponsor on the event program, event website, attendee
communications, and onsite materials including onsite program & signage
Recognition as a refreshment break sponsor on event program, event website, attendee
communications, and onsite materials include onsite program & signage
Recognition as a refreshment break sponsor on event program, event website, attendee
communications, and onsite materials include onsite program & signage
One (1) 6ft tabletop booth (booths are selected onsite on a first come, first serve basis)
One (1) complimentary full conference registration to the 2026 Spring Workshop
*Additional booth badges can be purchased for $75/badge
One (1) 6ft tabletop booth (booths are selected onsite on a first come, first serve basis)
One (1) complimentary full conference registration to the 2026 Spring Workshop
*Additional booth badges can be purchased for $75/badge
Have an additional booth personnel to help with sales meetings and on-site discussions with current and potential customers.
