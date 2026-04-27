Upper Cumberland Younglife's Silent Auction

24-Hour Pontoon Boat Rental at Willow Grove Resort — Valued at $450

Enjoy a full day out on the water with a 24-hour rental of a 115 HP pontoon boat from beautiful Willow Grove Resort! Whether you’re cruising, swimming, or just soaking up the sun, this experience is the perfect way to relax and make unforgettable memories with friends and family.

Bonus: This package also includes a pair of stylish hats—perfect for keeping the sun off while you’re out on the lake!

Ideal for a summer adventure, lake day getaway, or a fun group outing—this is your chance to enjoy one of the best experiences on the water.

Details:

Valid for one 24-hour pontoon rental

115 HP pontoon boat included

Includes a pair of hats

Located at Willow Grove Resort

Fuel not included (renter responsible)

Not valid on Memorial Day, July 4th, or Labor Day

Expires October 15, 2026

Don’t miss your chance to bid on the ultimate lake day experience!