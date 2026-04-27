Hosted by

Younglife

About this event

Sales closed

Upper Cumberland Younglife's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1330 Neal St, Cookeville, TN 38501, USA

Dale Hallow Lake Retreat item
Dale Hallow Lake Retreat item
Dale Hallow Lake Retreat item
Dale Hallow Lake Retreat
$400

Starting bid

Dallow Hallow Lake Retreat - Valued at $1,200 Take a relaxing 2 night, 3 day retreat up to Dale Hallow Lake! Date subject to availability. Age restrictions do apply. Not available weekends of July 4th, Memorial Day, and Labor Day. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/974906057774616031?unique_share_id=cc70587c-a8a0-4044-a399-1e1c6b043630&viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&source_impression_id=p3_1777479377_P3nXf2zwh05tzEDT

Tennessee National Round of Golf (Foursome) item
Tennessee National Round of Golf (Foursome)
$200

Starting bid

Tennessee National Round of Golf (Foursome) - Valued at $500 This certificate is good for a foursome of golf at Tennessee National Golf Club. Expires 12/31/2026

Sweetens Cove Golf Club - Round of Golf (Foursome) item
Sweetens Cove Golf Club - Round of Golf (Foursome)
$200

Starting bid

Sweetens Cove Golf Club - Valued at $500 A day of golf for 4 with carts at Sweetens Cove Golf Club in South Pittsburgh, TN. Date subject to availability. Certificate expires December, 31st 2026.

Green Egg - MiniMax & Accessories item
Green Egg - MiniMax & Accessories
$300

Starting bid

Green Egg - MiniMax & Accessories - Valued at $1,100 Bid for the chance to win a Green Egg MiniMax with all the fixings! Perfect for summer grill-outs, tailgates, lake days, and makes a great Father's Day gift!

Atlanta Falcons Tickets item
Atlanta Falcons Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Atlanta Falcons Tickets - $300 Bid for tickets to any Atlanta Falcons game for 2026-27 season! Playoffs not included.

Atlanta FC Tickets item
Atlanta FC Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Atlanta FC Tickets - Valued at $200 Bid for tickets to any Atlanta FC game for 2026-27 season! Playoffs not included.

Pontoon Boat Rental (1 of 2) item
Pontoon Boat Rental (1 of 2)
$150

Starting bid

24-Hour Pontoon Boat Rental at Willow Grove Resort — Valued at $450

Enjoy a full day out on the water with a 24-hour rental of a 115 HP pontoon boat from beautiful Willow Grove Resort! Whether you’re cruising, swimming, or just soaking up the sun, this experience is the perfect way to relax and make unforgettable memories with friends and family.

Bonus: This package also includes a pair of stylish hats—perfect for keeping the sun off while you’re out on the lake!

Ideal for a summer adventure, lake day getaway, or a fun group outing—this is your chance to enjoy one of the best experiences on the water.

Details:

  • Valid for one 24-hour pontoon rental
  • 115 HP pontoon boat included
  • Includes a pair of hats
  • Located at Willow Grove Resort
  • Fuel not included (renter responsible)
  • Not valid on Memorial Day, July 4th, or Labor Day
  • Expires October 15, 2026

Don’t miss your chance to bid on the ultimate lake day experience!

Pontoon Boat Rental (2 of 2) item
Pontoon Boat Rental (2 of 2)
$150

Starting bid

24-Hour Pontoon Boat Rental at Willow Grove Resort — Valued at $450

Enjoy a full day out on the water with a 24-hour rental of a 115 HP pontoon boat from beautiful Willow Grove Resort! Whether you’re cruising, swimming, or just soaking up the sun, this experience is the perfect way to relax and make unforgettable memories with friends and family.

Bonus: This package also includes a pair of stylish hats—perfect for keeping the sun off while you’re out on the lake!

Ideal for a summer adventure, lake day getaway, or a fun group outing—this is your chance to enjoy one of the best experiences on the water.

Details:

  • Valid for one 24-hour pontoon rental
  • 115 HP pontoon boat included
  • Includes a pair of hats
  • Located at Willow Grove Resort
  • Fuel not included (renter responsible)
  • Not valid on Memorial Day, July 4th, or Labor Day
  • Expires October 15, 2026

Don’t miss your chance to bid on the ultimate lake day experience!

Cookeville West Side Goodie Basket item
Cookeville West Side Goodie Basket
$100

Starting bid

Cookeville West Side Goodie Basket — Valued at $420
Enjoy all that the West Side of Cookeville has to offer! Perfect for a graduation, birthday, or realtor closing gift.

  • Tatum Hill Interiors
    • 3-wick candle — $75 value
  • Ralph’s Donuts
    • T-shirt + three $8 gift cards — $50 value
  • French’s Cookie
    • Gift card for a 12-count box — $25 value
  • Seven Senses
    • Gift card — $25 value
  • CityScape
    • T-shirt + 4 ornaments — $125 value
  • Cream City
    • T-shirt + $25 gift card — $50 value
  • Luxe
    • Gift card — $50 value
  • Visit Cookeville
    • 2 pairs of socks — $20 value
  • Lumi
    • Zo Skin Care Intense Eye Care & Getting Ready Kit (2 kits) — $150 value

Livingston Goodie Basket item
Livingston Goodie Basket
$50

Starting bid

Livingston Goodie Basket - Valued at $225 1. $25 gift card to Clark house

2. Two bracelets from EB gray

3. $25 gift card to Oakley’s

4. Restored and Co gift basket

5. $50 gift card to 1806

6. Box of ProV1s

Whitney Stephenson Photography - Mini Session item
Whitney Stephenson Photography - Mini Session
$100

Starting bid

Whitney Stephenson Photography Mini Session — Valued at $300

Capture moments that matter with a professional mini session from Whitney Stephenson Photography! Whether you’re looking to update family photos, celebrate a milestone, or simply freeze a sweet season of life, this session offers a beautiful and stress-free experience.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, this is the perfect gift for moms, grandmothers, or any special woman in your life!

YMCA 3 Month Membership + Swim Lessons item
YMCA 3 Month Membership + Swim Lessons
$100

Starting bid

3-Month Membership to the YMCA of Putnam County - Valued at $428

Invest in your health, energy, and community with a 3-month membership to the YMCA of Putnam County! Whether you're looking to build strength, stay active, or simply try something new, the Y offers something for everyone.

Enjoy access to top-notch fitness equipment, group exercise classes, and a welcoming environment that supports all ages and fitness levels. From early morning workouts to evening classes, this membership gives you the flexibility to create a routine that works for you.

Men's Ray-Ban Sunglasses item
Men's Ray-Ban Sunglasses
$50

Starting bid

Men's Ray-Ban Sunglasses - Valued at $150 Bid on these awesome sunglasses!

Xtended Mountain Fitness item
Xtended Mountain Fitness
$50

Starting bid

Xtended Mountain Fitness - Values at $110 value

-shirt ($25)

-socks ($10)

-5 free classes ($15 each)

Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail item
Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail
$50

Starting bid

Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail - Valued at $200 Need deep clean of your car?! Look no further!

Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail item
Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail
$50

Starting bid

Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail - Valued at $200 Need deep clean of your car?! Look no further!

Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail item
Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail
$50

Starting bid

Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail - Valued at $200 Need deep clean of your car?! Look no further!

Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail item
Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail
$50

Starting bid

Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail - Valued at $200 Need deep clean of your car?! Look no further!

Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail item
Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail
$50

Starting bid

Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail - Valued at $200 Need deep clean of your car?! Look no further!

Cumberland Auto Center Oil Change item
Cumberland Auto Center Oil Change
$20

Starting bid

Cumberland Auto Center Oil Change - Valued at $80

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