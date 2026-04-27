Upper Cumberland Younglife's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Dallow Hallow Lake Retreat - Valued at $1,200 Take a relaxing 2 night, 3 day retreat up to Dale Hallow Lake! Date subject to availability. Age restrictions do apply. Not available weekends of July 4th, Memorial Day, and Labor Day. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/974906057774616031?unique_share_id=cc70587c-a8a0-4044-a399-1e1c6b043630&viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&source_impression_id=p3_1777479377_P3nXf2zwh05tzEDT
Starting bid
Tennessee National Round of Golf (Foursome) - Valued at $500 This certificate is good for a foursome of golf at Tennessee National Golf Club. Expires 12/31/2026
Starting bid
Sweetens Cove Golf Club - Valued at $500 A day of golf for 4 with carts at Sweetens Cove Golf Club in South Pittsburgh, TN. Date subject to availability. Certificate expires December, 31st 2026.
Starting bid
Green Egg - MiniMax & Accessories - Valued at $1,100 Bid for the chance to win a Green Egg MiniMax with all the fixings! Perfect for summer grill-outs, tailgates, lake days, and makes a great Father's Day gift!
Starting bid
Atlanta Falcons Tickets - $300 Bid for tickets to any Atlanta Falcons game for 2026-27 season! Playoffs not included.
Starting bid
Atlanta FC Tickets - Valued at $200 Bid for tickets to any Atlanta FC game for 2026-27 season! Playoffs not included.
Starting bid
24-Hour Pontoon Boat Rental at Willow Grove Resort — Valued at $450
Enjoy a full day out on the water with a 24-hour rental of a 115 HP pontoon boat from beautiful Willow Grove Resort! Whether you’re cruising, swimming, or just soaking up the sun, this experience is the perfect way to relax and make unforgettable memories with friends and family.
Bonus: This package also includes a pair of stylish hats—perfect for keeping the sun off while you’re out on the lake!
Ideal for a summer adventure, lake day getaway, or a fun group outing—this is your chance to enjoy one of the best experiences on the water.
Details:
Don’t miss your chance to bid on the ultimate lake day experience!
Starting bid
24-Hour Pontoon Boat Rental at Willow Grove Resort — Valued at $450
Enjoy a full day out on the water with a 24-hour rental of a 115 HP pontoon boat from beautiful Willow Grove Resort! Whether you’re cruising, swimming, or just soaking up the sun, this experience is the perfect way to relax and make unforgettable memories with friends and family.
Bonus: This package also includes a pair of stylish hats—perfect for keeping the sun off while you’re out on the lake!
Ideal for a summer adventure, lake day getaway, or a fun group outing—this is your chance to enjoy one of the best experiences on the water.
Details:
Don’t miss your chance to bid on the ultimate lake day experience!
Starting bid
Cookeville West Side Goodie Basket — Valued at $420
Enjoy all that the West Side of Cookeville has to offer! Perfect for a graduation, birthday, or realtor closing gift.
Starting bid
Livingston Goodie Basket - Valued at $225 1. $25 gift card to Clark house
2. Two bracelets from EB gray
3. $25 gift card to Oakley’s
4. Restored and Co gift basket
5. $50 gift card to 1806
6. Box of ProV1s
Starting bid
Whitney Stephenson Photography Mini Session — Valued at $300
Capture moments that matter with a professional mini session from Whitney Stephenson Photography! Whether you’re looking to update family photos, celebrate a milestone, or simply freeze a sweet season of life, this session offers a beautiful and stress-free experience.
With Mother’s Day just around the corner, this is the perfect gift for moms, grandmothers, or any special woman in your life!
Starting bid
3-Month Membership to the YMCA of Putnam County - Valued at $428
Invest in your health, energy, and community with a 3-month membership to the YMCA of Putnam County! Whether you're looking to build strength, stay active, or simply try something new, the Y offers something for everyone.
Enjoy access to top-notch fitness equipment, group exercise classes, and a welcoming environment that supports all ages and fitness levels. From early morning workouts to evening classes, this membership gives you the flexibility to create a routine that works for you.
Starting bid
Men's Ray-Ban Sunglasses - Valued at $150 Bid on these awesome sunglasses!
Starting bid
Xtended Mountain Fitness - Values at $110 value
-shirt ($25)
-socks ($10)
-5 free classes ($15 each)
Starting bid
Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail - Valued at $200 Need deep clean of your car?! Look no further!
Starting bid
Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail - Valued at $200 Need deep clean of your car?! Look no further!
Starting bid
Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail - Valued at $200 Need deep clean of your car?! Look no further!
Starting bid
Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail - Valued at $200 Need deep clean of your car?! Look no further!
Starting bid
Cumberland Auto Center Car Detail - Valued at $200 Need deep clean of your car?! Look no further!
Starting bid
Cumberland Auto Center Oil Change - Valued at $80
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