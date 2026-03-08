ULLL Online Auction

100% of proceeds benefit Upper Loudoun Little League.





Own a piece of Washington baseball history! This MLB-authenticated Washington Nationals navy alternate jersey autographed by Luis García Jr. (#2) was generously donated by the Washington Nationals Baseball Club to support Upper Loudoun Little League (ULLL). Jersey is a Nike Dry Fit, adult size 44.





The autograph appears on the back number and includes an official MLB Authentication hologram, which can be verified through the MLB Authentication Program.





Authentication details can be verified at:

https://www.mlb.com/official-information/authentication





This is a fantastic collectible for Washington Nationals fans and sports memorabilia collectors, and a great opportunity to own an authenticated signed MLB item while supporting youth baseball in our community.





⚾ Bid high and bid often — every dollar helps provide equipment, uniforms, field maintenance, and field time for local kids who love the game.





This item was generously donated by the Washington Nationals, and 100% of the winning bid directly supports Upper Loudoun Little League.





Local pickup in Western Loudoun is available. The winning bidder will be announced toward the end of the Upper Loudoun Little League Opening Day activities. The winner may pick up the jersey there if attending. Shipping can be arranged at an additional cost.