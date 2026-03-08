ULLL Online Auction

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Starting bid
100% of proceeds benefit Upper Loudoun Little League.
Own a piece of Washington baseball history! This MLB-authenticated Washington Nationals navy alternate jersey autographed by Luis García Jr. (#2) was generously donated by the Washington Nationals Baseball Club to support Upper Loudoun Little League (ULLL). Jersey is a Nike Dry Fit, adult size 44.
The autograph appears on the back number and includes an official MLB Authentication hologram, which can be verified through the MLB Authentication Program.
Authentication details can be verified at:
https://www.mlb.com/official-information/authentication
This is a fantastic collectible for Washington Nationals fans and sports memorabilia collectors, and a great opportunity to own an authenticated signed MLB item while supporting youth baseball in our community.
⚾ Bid high and bid often — every dollar helps provide equipment, uniforms, field maintenance, and field time for local kids who love the game.
This item was generously donated by the Washington Nationals, and 100% of the winning bid directly supports Upper Loudoun Little League.
Local pickup in Western Loudoun is available. The winning bidder will be announced toward the end of the Upper Loudoun Little League Opening Day activities. The winner may pick up the jersey there if attending. Shipping can be arranged at an additional cost.
Starting bid
100% of proceeds benefit Upper Loudoun Little League.
Enjoy a full summer of baseball with this Purcellville Cannons 2026 Family Season Pass, good for two adults and two children to attend all Cannons home games at Fireman’s Field. The pass includes all 20 regular-season home games plus any playoff games played at the home stadium. Additionally, the winning bidder will receive two adult and two youth Upper Loudoun hats (specific styles TBD).
The Purcellville Cannons are a beloved local summer collegiate team and a Western Loudoun tradition — perfect for family nights at the ballpark and great summer baseball.
⚾ Bid high and bid often — every dollar helps provide equipment, uniforms, field maintenance, and field time for local kids who love the game.
Local pickup in Western Loudoun is available. The winning bidder will be announced during the Upper Loudoun Little League Opening Day ceremony and may pick up the pass there if attending. Shipping can be arranged at an additional cost.
Starting bid
100% of proceeds benefit Upper Loudoun Little League.
Enjoy a Western Loudoun dining bundle valued at approximately $130, featuring gift cards to two popular local restaurants, a cozy Upper Loudoun Little League blanket, and two Upper Loudoun baseball hats.
The winning bidder will receive:
• $75 gift card to Train to Mumbai (Lovettsville, VA)
• $25 gift card to My Deli & Cafe (Purcellville, VA)
• 50" x 60" Upper Loudoun Little League blanket ($30 value)
• Two UL Hats ($50 value), specific styles TBD
This blanket is the original sample version created during the design process for our ULLL blanket order, making it a unique early version of the blanket now being offered through the league.
This bundle is perfect for enjoying great local food while supporting youth baseball in our community.
⚾ Bid high and bid often — every dollar helps provide equipment, uniforms, field maintenance, and field time for local kids who love the game.
Local pickup in Western Loudoun is available. The winning bidder will be announced during the Upper Loudoun Little League Opening Day ceremony and may pick up the items there if attending. Shipping can be arranged at an additional cost.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!