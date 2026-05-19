Upper St. Clair Girls Volleyball Boosters

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Upper St. Clair Girls Volleyball Boosters

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Upper St. Clair Girls Volleyball Boosters Sponsorships

Platinum Level Sponsor item
Platinum Level Sponsor
$1,000

• One (1) static logo displayed on the digital score board prior, during or directly after each home game.

• One (1) in-game sponsorship mention before, during or after all varsity home games.

• Two (2) Instagram posts with your logo and Instagram handle - one for each home tournament – identifying your business as a tournament sponsor. Different post for JV and Varsity home tournaments.

• Logo on back of all Summer Camp t-shirts (if sponsorship purchased before June 26th)

• Logo on the back of all Youth Night t-shirts.

• Inclusion in Senior Night program book, listing your business as a 2026 sponsor.

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Gold Level Sponsor item
Gold Level Sponsor
$500

• One (1) static logo displayed on the digital score board prior, during or directly after each home game (in conjunction with other Gold Level sponsors).

• One (1) Instagram post with your logo and Instagram handle for a regular season game.

• Logo on the back of all Youth Night t-shirts.

• Inclusion in Senior Night program book, listing your business as a 2026 sponsor.

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Silver Level Sponsor item
Silver Level Sponsor
$250

• One (1) Instagram post with your logo and Instagram handle for a regular season game.

• Inclusion in Senior Night program book, listing your business as a 2026 sponsor.

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Friends of USC Girls Volleyball item
Friends of USC Girls Volleyball
$25

• Inclusion in Senior Night program book, listing you as a 2026 sponsor.

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