Upper St. Clair Girls Volleyball Boosters Sponsorships

• One (1) static logo displayed on the digital score board prior, during or directly after each home game.

• One (1) in-game sponsorship mention before, during or after all varsity home games.

• Two (2) Instagram posts with your logo and Instagram handle - one for each home tournament – identifying your business as a tournament sponsor. Different post for JV and Varsity home tournaments.

• Logo on back of all Summer Camp t-shirts (if sponsorship purchased before June 26th)

• Logo on the back of all Youth Night t-shirts.

• Inclusion in Senior Night program book, listing your business as a 2026 sponsor.