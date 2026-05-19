Upper St. Clair Girls Volleyball Boosters Sponsorships

About this shop
• One (1) static logo displayed on the digital score board prior, during or directly after each home game.
• One (1) in-game sponsorship mention before, during or after all varsity home games.
• Two (2) Instagram posts with your logo and Instagram handle - one for each home tournament – identifying your business as a tournament sponsor. Different post for JV and Varsity home tournaments.
• Logo on back of all Summer Camp t-shirts (if sponsorship purchased before June 26th)
• Logo on the back of all Youth Night t-shirts.
• Inclusion in Senior Night program book, listing your business as a 2026 sponsor.
• One (1) static logo displayed on the digital score board prior, during or directly after each home game (in conjunction with other Gold Level sponsors).
• One (1) Instagram post with your logo and Instagram handle for a regular season game.
• Logo on the back of all Youth Night t-shirts.
• Inclusion in Senior Night program book, listing your business as a 2026 sponsor.
• One (1) Instagram post with your logo and Instagram handle for a regular season game.
• Inclusion in Senior Night program book, listing your business as a 2026 sponsor.
• Inclusion in Senior Night program book, listing you as a 2026 sponsor.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!