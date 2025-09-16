Upright Theatre Co. 2026 Season Auction

2501 N Main St Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039, USA
Includes:
Enjoy your own cinematic premiere! From blockbuster adventures to indie favorites, this basket transforms an ordinary night out into a red-carpet experience. Popcorn, cozy vibes, and the best seats in the house—just don’t forget to silence your phone!
Valued at $75
Includes:
Raise a glass to art, community, and friendship! This elegant set is perfect for hosting a post-show gathering or unwinding with friends.
Valued at $70
Includes:
This pair of Coach earrings blends sophistication and everyday style — perfect for opening night, a night on the town, or simply adding a touch of sparkle to your daily look.
Valued at $100
Includes:
End the season in style with a sparkling celebration basket! Pop the bubbly, pour a toast, and indulge in rich chocolate.
Valued at $85
Includes:
Classic style meets daily fuel! Start your day with a fresh cup of local brew, a tumbler to keep the inspiration flowing and don your favorite company tee.
Valued at $80
Includes:
A collector’s dream for baseball fans! This signed Rangers hat takes center field paired with a nostalgic ballpark treat. Root, root, root for the home team while showing off this piece of Texas pride.
Valued at $125
Includes:
Calling all players! This bundle promises endless laughs, friendly competition, and plenty of snacks. Start at Cidercade or Game Theory for an interactive night out, then keep the fun rolling with a new board game at home.
Valued at $150
Includes:
From dinosaurs to dazzling gems, explore the wonder of science with your family. A membership to the Perot Museum means a year of learning, laughter, and unforgettable discoveries—curtain up on curiosity!
Valued at $165
Includes:
Value $165
Includes:
Value $220
Includes:
For the rising star — professional headshots, audition essentials, and a night at the theatre. Lights, camera, action!
Valued at $250
Includes:
Step into the spotlight with timeless Ray-Ban style. Perfect for anyone who loves the latest tech and classic style. Chat with Meta AI, capture what you see and hear without taking out your phone, and listen to music and more with speakers built into the arms of the glasses that deliver sound only you can hear, while 5 built-in microphones pick up crisp audio for calls.
Valued at $299
Immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of the Caribbean’s pristine beaches, azure waters, and lush landscapes, as you and your loved ones embark on a journey of pure indulgence! Whether you’re seeking moments of tranquil seclusion or thrilling adventures, the Caribbean offers a perfect balance of serenity and excitement. Get ready to create lasting memories, as you bask in the warmth of the sun, savor delectable culinary delights, and relish in the world-class amenities.
Unwind in luxurious accommodations, where every detail has been meticulously crafted to ensure your comfort and enjoyment. With a variety of inclusive amenities, delectable dining options, and an array of thrilling activities, your stay at one of our select beachfront resorts promises to be an unforgettable experience.
Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Big Bear Lake, California, with a 3-night retreat to a generously appointed cabin that promises both comfort and adventure. Nestled amidst towering pines and just a short walk away from the picturesque lake, this spacious haven provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable escape. Whether you're seeking relaxation by the fireplace, outdoor exploration, or bonding moments with a group of 8, this cabin offers the ideal blend of tranquility and excitement. Make lasting memories surrounded by the stunning scenery as you unwind in style and make the most of your unforgettable getaway.
Discover the vibrant heart of Music City with a 3-night getaway for 2 adults in Nashville. Immerse yourself in the rich culture and lively energy of this iconic destination, where you can explore honky-tonk bars, dine at acclaimed restaurants, and soak in the history of country music. Highlight your stay with 2 tickets to the legendary Grand Ole Opry, experiencing the magic of live performances at the show that made country music famous. Enjoy the perfect blend of modern luxury and Southern charm for an unforgettable Nashville experience.
