eventClosed

Upright Theatre Co. 2026 Season Auction

auction.pickupLocation

2501 N Main St Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039, USA

A Director's Cut Movie Night item
A Director's Cut Movie Night
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes:

  • Cinepolis Movie Basket + 2 Tickets
  • Cozy woven throw blanket
  • Gourmet popcorn set

Enjoy your own cinematic premiere! From blockbuster adventures to indie favorites, this basket transforms an ordinary night out into a red-carpet experience. Popcorn, cozy vibes, and the best seats in the house—just don’t forget to silence your phone!


Valued at $75

A Toast to the Cast item
A Toast to the Cast
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes:

  • 4 Stemless Wine Glasses
  • Bottle of Upright House Wine (2)
  • Bath and Body Works Candle - Mahogany Teakwood Intense

Raise a glass to art, community, and friendship! This elegant set is perfect for hosting a post-show gathering or unwinding with friends.


Valued at $70

Coach Earrings item
Coach Earrings
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes:

  • Black and Gold Coach Earrings

This pair of Coach earrings blends sophistication and everyday style — perfect for opening night, a night on the town, or simply adding a touch of sparkle to your daily look.


Valued at $100

Act for Two: Treat and Cheer item
Act for Two: Treat and Cheer
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes:

  • 4 Stemless Wine Glasses
  • Bottle of sparkling wine
  • Lindt Dubai Chocolate Bar

End the season in style with a sparkling celebration basket! Pop the bubbly, pour a toast, and indulge in rich chocolate.


Valued at $85

Behind the Curtain: Everyday Essentials item
Behind the Curtain: Everyday Essentials
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes:

  • Specialty Owala water bottle
  • Upright T-Shirt
  • Local coffee shop gift card ($20)

Classic style meets daily fuel! Start your day with a fresh cup of local brew, a tumbler to keep the inspiration flowing and don your favorite company tee.


Valued at $80

For Baseball Lover’s item
For Baseball Lover’s
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes:

  • Signed Texas Rangers Hat - Kyle Higashioka
  • Two Tickets to Texas Ranger's Home Game 9/23/25

A collector’s dream for baseball fans! This signed Rangers hat takes center field paired with a nostalgic ballpark treat. Root, root, root for the home team while showing off this piece of Texas pride.


Valued at $125

Game Night Takeover item
Game Night Takeover item
Game Night Takeover
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes:

  • Cidercade Fort Worth Gift Card ($40)
  • Free Admission for 4 to Cidercade
  • Game Theory Fort Worth Gift Card ($50)
  • Hues and Cues Board Game

Calling all players! This bundle promises endless laughs, friendly competition, and plenty of snacks. Start at Cidercade or Game Theory for an interactive night out, then keep the fun rolling with a new board game at home.


Valued at $150

The Stages of Science item
The Stages of Science
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes:

  • Perot Museum Core 5 Membership

From dinosaurs to dazzling gems, explore the wonder of science with your family. A membership to the Perot Museum means a year of learning, laughter, and unforgettable discoveries—curtain up on curiosity!


Valued at $165

COZY UP! Holiday Coffee and Cinema Basket item
COZY UP! Holiday Coffee and Cinema Basket
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes:

  • Movie Theatre Gingerbread Kit
  • Cinemark Gift Card ($25)
  • Starbucks Gift Card ($25)
  • Starbucks Cold Brew
  • Ghirardelli Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix
  • Keurig Holiday Flavor K-Cups
  • Rae Dunn Naughty/Nice Ceramic Mugs (2)
  • White Barn Sents of the Season Candle
  • Glass Coffee Ornament
  • Pirouline Hazelnut Cookies
  • Decor, Basket

Value $165

Candy is Dandy but WINE is Divine! Halloween Basket item
Candy is Dandy but WINE is Divine! Halloween Basket
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes:

  • 2 bottles of wine $100
  • Barnes and Noble Gift Card ($25)
  • 2 wine glasses
  • Wine Charms (6)
  • Lux Vanilla Orange Candle
  • Marble Cheese Slab
  • Halloween Spreaders (3)
  • Napkins
  • Crackers, Decor, Basket

Value $220

Ultimate Performer’s Package item
Ultimate Performer’s Package
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes:

  • Delaney Rain Headshot Package
  • (1) Upright Performing Arts Masterclass or Workshop Certificate
  • Two Studio tickets to Upright Theatre Co. with 4 concession vouchers

For the rising star — professional headshots, audition essentials, and a night at the theatre. Lights, camera, action!


Valued at $250

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Sunglasses item
Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Sunglasses
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes:

  • Ray-Ban Meta AI Wayfarer Sunglasses

Step into the spotlight with timeless Ray-Ban style. Perfect for anyone who loves the latest tech and classic style. Chat with Meta AI, capture what you see and hear without taking out your phone, and listen to music and more with speakers built into the arms of the glasses that deliver sound only you can hear, while 5 built-in microphones pick up crisp audio for calls.


Valued at $299

Caribbean All-Inclusive for 2 Trip item
Caribbean All-Inclusive for 2 Trip item
Caribbean All-Inclusive for 2 Trip item
Caribbean All-Inclusive for 2 Trip
$1,549

auctionV2.input.startingBid

UNWIND IN THE ENCHANTING CARIBBEAN

Immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of the Caribbean’s pristine beaches, azure waters, and lush landscapes, as you and your loved ones embark on a journey of pure indulgence! Whether you’re seeking moments of tranquil seclusion or thrilling adventures, the Caribbean offers a perfect balance of serenity and excitement. Get ready to create lasting memories, as you bask in the warmth of the sun, savor delectable culinary delights, and relish in the world-class amenities.

STAY AT AN ALL-INCLUSIVE BEACHFRONT RESORT

Unwind in luxurious accommodations, where every detail has been meticulously crafted to ensure your comfort and enjoyment. With a variety of inclusive amenities, delectable dining options, and an array of thrilling activities, your stay at one of our select beachfront resorts promises to be an unforgettable experience.


https://www.hgavacations.com/caribbean-all-inclusive.html

Big Bear Trip item
Big Bear Trip item
Big Bear Trip item
Big Bear Trip
$2,049

auctionV2.input.startingBid

BIG BEAR, CALIFORNIA

Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Big Bear Lake, California, with a 3-night retreat to a generously appointed cabin that promises both comfort and adventure. Nestled amidst towering pines and just a short walk away from the picturesque lake, this spacious haven provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable escape. Whether you're seeking relaxation by the fireplace, outdoor exploration, or bonding moments with a group of 8, this cabin offers the ideal blend of tranquility and excitement. Make lasting memories surrounded by the stunning scenery as you unwind in style and make the most of your unforgettable getaway.


https://www.hgavacations.com/big-bear-california.html

Nashville Trip item
Nashville Trip item
Nashville Trip item
Nashville Trip
$2,049

auctionV2.input.startingBid

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

Discover the vibrant heart of Music City with a 3-night getaway for 2 adults in Nashville. Immerse yourself in the rich culture and lively energy of this iconic destination, where you can explore honky-tonk bars, dine at acclaimed restaurants, and soak in the history of country music. Highlight your stay with 2 tickets to the legendary Grand Ole Opry, experiencing the magic of live performances at the show that made country music famous. Enjoy the perfect blend of modern luxury and Southern charm for an unforgettable Nashville experience.


https://www.hgavacations.com/nashville-opry-getaway.html

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing