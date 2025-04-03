UPRISING OF FUTURE DYNASTYZ Memberships 2025

Includes:
✅ Exclusive access to community events & workshops
✅ Monthly digital newsletter & industry insights
✅ Early registration for educational & leadership programs
✅ Discounts on select UFD merchandise, and membership card.
Dynasty Elite Membership (Premium)
$50
Renews monthly
Designed for entrepreneurs, creatives, and professionals looking to expand their influence and connections.
Includes Everything in Legacy Builder, Plus:
✅ Exclusive offers & discounts on celebrity events
✅ Featured business promotion on our platforms
✅ Priority access to UFD conferences & networking mixers
✅ Extended affiliate partnership opportunities to earn & grow
Supreme Architect Membership
$100
Renews monthly
3. Supreme Architect Membership (VIP) - additional fee $100/month
For industry leaders, investors, and game-changers who want full access to premium experiences and business collaborations.
Includes Everything in Dynasty Elite, Plus:
✅ VIP access to all UFD-sponsored celebrity and high-profile events
✅ One-on-one business mentorship & consulting
✅ Premier affiliate partnerships with increased earning potential
✅ Recognition as a Supreme Architect Member with special invitations to elite gatherings
Supreme Dynasty Family Membership (VIP)
$200
Renews monthly
For families looking to build generational wealth, network with industry leaders, and access premium events.
Includes Everything in Dynasty Family, Plus:
✅ VIP access to UFD-sponsored celebrity and high-profile family events
✅ One-on-one mentorship for youth & business owners in the family
✅ Premier affiliate partnerships with higher earning potential
✅ Recognition as a Supreme Dynasty Family Member with invitations to elite family gatherings
Uprising Of Future Dynastyz Board Members
Free
Renews monthly
The Board Member Membership Pass is an exclusive credential awarded to esteemed leaders who serve on the board of The Uprising of Future Dynastyz. This pass grants official recognition, VIP access to all organization events, strategic meetings, and special leadership retreats. Board members holding this pass are honored as key decision-makers and ambassadors, entrusted with shaping the vision, policies, and future initiatives of our nonprofit network. The pass symbolizes prestige, commitment, and active influence within the growth of our dynasty. Free the first 6 Months. Only to be purchased by board members with an approved Membership Certificate.
