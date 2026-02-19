Chapter Membership



As an active member, you not only meet all the financial requirements at the Chapter, Regional, and National levels, but you also gain access to an exclusive sisterhood that empowers and enriches Sorors' lives. Your membership directly supports the mission of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., allowing members to positively impact communities.

Continue the journey today and be a force for change in the communities we serve.

Together, we can make a significant difference!



















