UPSILON XI CHAPTER, INC's Annual Raffle 2026

Stunning 4K Quality: Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD with advanced 4K Upscaling.
High Dynamic Range: Experience bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience with HDR technology.
Customizable Home Screen: Easily access your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels, and gaming consoles from a simple, customizable home screen.
Endless Entertainment: Access 250+ live TV channels, Roku Originals, in-season shows, hit movies, and more for free.
Voice Control: Use Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant for easy voice control, or the Roku mobile app for voice search and control.
Premium Design: Features a sleek metal finish, slim profile, and FullView edge-to-edge glass design for a sophisticated look.
Easy Connectivity: Includes dual-band WiFi, Ethernet port, and 4 HDMI inputs (1 ARC) for fast and easy access to your favorite content.
HP 14 inch HD Chromebook Laptop Intel Processor N200 4GB RAM
$10
Runs ChromeOS: The fast, secure operating system from Google with built-in Google apps like Gmail, Gemini, Docs, Photos, YouTube, and more, so you can go from deadlines to downtime straight out of the box.
Starts fast, won't slow you down: Chromebooks start up in under 10 seconds. And with up to 10 hours of battery life* and automatic updates, you can get things done without disruptions.
Never had a virus: Chromebooks have never had a virus** so you can breathe easy knowing your security and privacy are covered with built-in protection and the Titan C2 security chip.***
The apps you love: Popular apps for streaming, gaming, creating, and staying organized are all available on Google Play. Easily access Microsoft® 365****, Minecraft, Adobe Express, and more.
Get Gemini Advanced, 2TB of storage, and more for 3 months at no cost: With the Google One AI Premium Plan, you get Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage, and Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more - all on us when you purchase a Chromebook. *****
Coach Teri Hobo Bag
$10
Teri Hobo Bag
Inspired by the relaxed style of classic hobo silhouettes, our Teri Hobo Bag is the perfect size to wear comfortably every day (while still carrying all your necessities). Crafted of refined pebble leather, this leather hobo bag fits your essentials—phone, keys and wallet—and keeps them secure with a zip closure.
You can wear this pebbled leather crossbody bag two ways, thanks to a detachable handle and strap that make it extra versatile.
For added organization, there’s even an outside zip pocket and interior multifunction pockets. Reach for this pebbled leather shoulder bag for any occasion—it’s a fool-proof pick that goes with any look.
Darden Restaurants Digital Gift Card
$10
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!