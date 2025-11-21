UPSILON XI CHAPTER, INC's Annual Raffle 2026

Runs ChromeOS: The fast, secure operating system from Google with built-in Google apps like Gmail, Gemini, Docs, Photos, YouTube, and more, so you can go from deadlines to downtime straight out of the box.

Starts fast, won't slow you down: Chromebooks start up in under 10 seconds. And with up to 10 hours of battery life* and automatic updates, you can get things done without disruptions.

Never had a virus: Chromebooks have never had a virus** so you can breathe easy knowing your security and privacy are covered with built-in protection and the Titan C2 security chip.***

The apps you love: Popular apps for streaming, gaming, creating, and staying organized are all available on Google Play. Easily access Microsoft® 365****, Minecraft, Adobe Express, and more.