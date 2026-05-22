UPSTAT 2027

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Loudonville, NY 12211, USA
This ticket includes access for both days of the conference including tutorials, all presentations, posters and social opportunities.
This ticket includes access for both days of the conference including tutorials, all presentations, posters and social opportunities. Includes discount for ASA chapter members.
Reduced ticket price for students, AP statistics teachers and those who teach a 2-year colleges.
$
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