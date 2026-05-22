Hosted by

American Statistical Association - Rochester, NY Chapter

About this event

UPSTAT 2027

515 Loudon Rd

Loudonville, NY 12211, USA

Two-Day Ticket, Non-ASA Member
$60

This ticket includes access for both days of the conference including tutorials, all presentations, posters and social opportunities.

Two-Day Ticket, ASA Member
$40

This ticket includes access for both days of the conference including tutorials, all presentations, posters and social opportunities. Includes discount for ASA chapter members.

Two-Day Student/AP Teacher/2-Year College Ticket
$25

Reduced ticket price for students, AP statistics teachers and those who teach a 2-year colleges.

Add a donation for American Statistical Association - Rochester, NY Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!