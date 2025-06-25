Upstream #WelcomeHome Shirts

What Gives Your Strength? (Red Shirt) item
What Gives Your Strength? (Red Shirt) item
What Gives Your Strength? (Red Shirt)
$25
Short-sleeved, dark red t-shirt. Front reads "What Gives Youth Strength", with a variety of icons of things that give us strength when dealing with challenges! The back will have the #WelcomeHome message, with icon logos of Upstream initiatives (the image above has them in color; the entire back will be white printing on the blue shirt) Make sure to provide your size in the open text box!
We Belong (Heather Blue Shirt) item
We Belong (Heather Blue Shirt) item
We Belong (Heather Blue Shirt)
$25
Short-sleeved, heather blue t-shirt. Front reads "We Belong", in a variety of languages and fonts! The back will have the #WelcomeHome message, with icon logos of Upstream initiatives (the image above has them in color; the entire back will be white printing on the blue shirt) Make sure to provide your size in the open text box!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing