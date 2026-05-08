Upton Historical Society

Hosted by

Upton Historical Society

About this event

Upton Heritage Day Celebration

Upton Town Common 1 Main St Upton

MA 01568

10x10 Space
$35

You need to bring your own table(s) and/or canopy. No electricity. All tarps and tents need to be pinned or weighted. No refunds if the event is cancelled due to conditions beyond our control.

12x12
$40

You need to bring your own table(s) and/or canopy. No electricity. All tarps and tents need to be pinned or weighted. No refunds if the event is cancelled due to conditions beyond our control.

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