Urban Health Partnerships' Silent Auction

One (1) 60 minute private guitar session by Harold Trucco. Professional guitarist with decades of experience. Berklee College of Music graduate. Guitarist and front man for The Lab and Guitarist for Juke. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haroldetrucco/
One (1) 60 minute private guitar session by Harold Trucco. Professional guitarist with decades of experience. Berklee College of Music graduate. Guitarist and front man for The Lab and Guitarist for Juke. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haroldetrucco/
"We Will Love Each Other Across Lifetimes" Print 11x14"-Wren
$80
Starting bid
"We Will Love Each Other Across Lifetimes" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 11x14" artwork inside 16x20" matted frame.
"We Will Love Each Other Across Lifetimes" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 11x14" artwork inside 16x20" matted frame.
"We Will Love Each Other Across Lifetimes" Print 8x10" -Wren
$40
Starting bid
"We Will Love Each Other Across Lifetimes" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 8x10" artwork inside 11x14" matted frame.
"We Will Love Each Other Across Lifetimes" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 8x10" artwork inside 11x14" matted frame.
"Mockingbird on a Simpson's Stopper" Print 11x14" by Wren
$80
Starting bid
"Mockingbird on a Simpson's Stopper" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 11x14" artwork inside 16x20" matted frame.
"Mockingbird on a Simpson's Stopper" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 11x14" artwork inside 16x20" matted frame.
"Mockingbird on a Simpson's Stopper" Print 8x10" by Wren
$40
Starting bid
"Mockingbird on a Simpson's Stopper" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 8x10" artwork inside 11x14" matted frame.
"Mockingbird on a Simpson's Stopper" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 8x10" artwork inside 11x14" matted frame.
"Last Quarter Moon Swamp" Print 11x14" by Wren Ruiz
$80
Starting bid
"Last Quarter Moon Swamp" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 11x14" artwork inside 16x20" matted frame.
"Last Quarter Moon Swamp" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 11x14" artwork inside 16x20" matted frame.
"Last Quarter Moon Swamp" Print 8x10" by Wren Ruiz
$40
Starting bid
"Last Quarter Moon Swamp" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 8x10" artwork inside 11x14" matted frame.
"Last Quarter Moon Swamp" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 8x10" artwork inside 11x14" matted frame.
"Condor" Art Print 8x10" by Wren Ruiz
$40
Starting bid
"Condor" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 8x10" artwork inside 11x14" matted frame.
"Condor" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 8x10" artwork inside 11x14" matted frame.
"Meeting the Shore" Art Print 8x10" by Wren Ruiz
$40
Starting bid
"Meeting the Shore" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 8x10" artwork inside 11x14" matted frame.
"Meeting the Shore" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 8x10" artwork inside 11x14" matted frame.
🧘 Centered & Connected: Private Group Yoga Session (1 hr)
$100
Starting bid
1-Hour Private Yoga Session with Teara Jackson – For Up to 3 People
Relax, recharge, and reconnect in a customized 1-hour yoga session with Teara Jackson, an experienced and intuitive instructor. This private session is tailored to your needs and welcomes up to three participants—ideal for friends, couples, or small groups.
Teara will travel to your chosen location anywhere in Miami-Dade or Broward County, making it a convenient and restorative experience close to home.
🧘 Session must be redeemed by December 15, 2025. Blackout dates may apply (e.g., major holidays). Scheduling subject to instructor availability.
1-Hour Private Yoga Session with Teara Jackson – For Up to 3 People
Relax, recharge, and reconnect in a customized 1-hour yoga session with Teara Jackson, an experienced and intuitive instructor. This private session is tailored to your needs and welcomes up to three participants—ideal for friends, couples, or small groups.
Teara will travel to your chosen location anywhere in Miami-Dade or Broward County, making it a convenient and restorative experience close to home.
🧘 Session must be redeemed by December 15, 2025. Blackout dates may apply (e.g., major holidays). Scheduling subject to instructor availability.
Garden-to-Glass Experience at the Urban Farming Institute
$200
Starting bid
Join Stacy and Arely of Urban Health Partnerships for a fun, hands-on evening at the Urban Farming Institute in Oakland Park, FL! Perfect for a group outing, this 1.5-hour experience (5–7 PM) offers a blend of education, nature, and fresh flavors.
Your group will enjoy:
🌱 A guided tour of the garden and urban farm
🥕 A class on growing fruits and vegetables in Florida
🍹 A mocktail-making workshop featuring herbal mixology
🌿 A selection of fresh herbs to take home
Held at UFI (1101 NE 40th Ct, Oakland Park, FL)—a nonprofit dedicated to sustainable food and community learning—this event is ideal for friends, families, or team gatherings.
Valid for up to 10 guests. Must be redeemed between September 1 and December 15, 2025, due to seasonal availability. Date to be coordinated in advance, event will take place from 5-7 pm.
Join Stacy and Arely of Urban Health Partnerships for a fun, hands-on evening at the Urban Farming Institute in Oakland Park, FL! Perfect for a group outing, this 1.5-hour experience (5–7 PM) offers a blend of education, nature, and fresh flavors.
Your group will enjoy:
🌱 A guided tour of the garden and urban farm
🥕 A class on growing fruits and vegetables in Florida
🍹 A mocktail-making workshop featuring herbal mixology
🌿 A selection of fresh herbs to take home
Held at UFI (1101 NE 40th Ct, Oakland Park, FL)—a nonprofit dedicated to sustainable food and community learning—this event is ideal for friends, families, or team gatherings.
Valid for up to 10 guests. Must be redeemed between September 1 and December 15, 2025, due to seasonal availability. Date to be coordinated in advance, event will take place from 5-7 pm.
Virtual Colombian Cooking Experience with Wren Ruiz
$120
Starting bid
Virtual Colombian Cooking Experience with Wren Ruiz – For Up to 5 People
Gather your friends (virtually) and get ready to learn the art of making Colombian Sancocho de Gallina—Wren Ruiz’s secret family recipe, shared just for you (shh… don’t tell their aunt!).
In this live Zoom cooking lesson, Wren of Urban Health Partnerships will guide you step-by-step through the preparation of this beloved traditional dish. You’ll receive the full ingredient list (ingredients not included) ahead of time and enjoy cooking together from the comfort of your own kitchen.
🥣 For up to 5 participants
💻 Hosted virtually via Zoom
📅 Must be redeemed by December 15, 2025. Date to be scheduled in advance.
Don’t miss this flavorful, heartwarming experience rooted in culture and community!
Virtual Colombian Cooking Experience with Wren Ruiz – For Up to 5 People
Gather your friends (virtually) and get ready to learn the art of making Colombian Sancocho de Gallina—Wren Ruiz’s secret family recipe, shared just for you (shh… don’t tell their aunt!).
In this live Zoom cooking lesson, Wren of Urban Health Partnerships will guide you step-by-step through the preparation of this beloved traditional dish. You’ll receive the full ingredient list (ingredients not included) ahead of time and enjoy cooking together from the comfort of your own kitchen.
🥣 For up to 5 participants
💻 Hosted virtually via Zoom
📅 Must be redeemed by December 15, 2025. Date to be scheduled in advance.
Don’t miss this flavorful, heartwarming experience rooted in culture and community!
🌙 Casa Luna 3-Night Stay – San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
$350
Starting bid
Escape for 4-days/3nights to the enchanting city of San Miguel de Allende with a stay at the beautiful Casa Luna! This private, gated community 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment offers charm, comfort, and an unforgettable experience in one of Mexico’s most celebrated cultural hubs. Whether you’re soaking in the rooftop views or exploring local art and cuisine, your stay will be magical. Perfect for a group getaway, a stop on a historical tour of central Mexico, or a well-deserved family retreat. Casa Luna is the place for you! 🛏️ Accommodates 8 people. Offers full kitchen, W/D in unit, and sun room dinning. 🏪 Community amenities include: 24/7 surveillance, 3+ pools, 3+ grill/outdoor sitting areas, 5+ hot tubs, and 1 designated parking spot. ⛪ Close to downtown (5 minute drive), 2 minutes from the nearest grocery store, and with a number of dining options in close proximity. Valid for any available dates starting in August 15, 2025 and through May 15, 2026. Some blackout dates may apply. Must be booked in advance.
Don’t miss your chance to experience the best that Central Mexico has to offer!
Escape for 4-days/3nights to the enchanting city of San Miguel de Allende with a stay at the beautiful Casa Luna! This private, gated community 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment offers charm, comfort, and an unforgettable experience in one of Mexico’s most celebrated cultural hubs. Whether you’re soaking in the rooftop views or exploring local art and cuisine, your stay will be magical. Perfect for a group getaway, a stop on a historical tour of central Mexico, or a well-deserved family retreat. Casa Luna is the place for you! 🛏️ Accommodates 8 people. Offers full kitchen, W/D in unit, and sun room dinning. 🏪 Community amenities include: 24/7 surveillance, 3+ pools, 3+ grill/outdoor sitting areas, 5+ hot tubs, and 1 designated parking spot. ⛪ Close to downtown (5 minute drive), 2 minutes from the nearest grocery store, and with a number of dining options in close proximity. Valid for any available dates starting in August 15, 2025 and through May 15, 2026. Some blackout dates may apply. Must be booked in advance.
Don’t miss your chance to experience the best that Central Mexico has to offer!
Beachy Time @ Wyndham Sea Gardens (2026)
$200
Starting bid
2-Night Stay [Studio or 1-Bedroom Suite] at Club Wyndham Sea Gardens in Pompano Beach, FL (615 N Ocean Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062)
Treat yourself to a relaxing South Florida getaway with a 2-night stay at the beautiful Club Wyndham Sea Gardens in Pompano Beach!
Enjoy beach access just steps away, lush garden surroundings, and a choice between a Studio or 1-Bedroom Suite—perfect for a peaceful retreat or romantic escape. Suites include a kitchenette or full kitchen, and many offer private balconies and whirlpool tubs for added comfort.
🛏️ Accommodates up to 4 guests
🌴 On-site amenities include 3 pools, 2 hot tubs, a spa, fitness center, game room, tennis courts, and more
🎰 Close to Hard Rock Casino, Sawgrass Mills, Las Olas shopping, and Ft. Lauderdale attractions
Valid for any available dates in 2026. Some blackout dates may apply. Must be booked in advance. Travel must be completed within the 2026 calendar year.
Don’t miss your chance to experience the best of the Gold Coast in comfort and style!
2-Night Stay [Studio or 1-Bedroom Suite] at Club Wyndham Sea Gardens in Pompano Beach, FL (615 N Ocean Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062)
Treat yourself to a relaxing South Florida getaway with a 2-night stay at the beautiful Club Wyndham Sea Gardens in Pompano Beach!
Enjoy beach access just steps away, lush garden surroundings, and a choice between a Studio or 1-Bedroom Suite—perfect for a peaceful retreat or romantic escape. Suites include a kitchenette or full kitchen, and many offer private balconies and whirlpool tubs for added comfort.
🛏️ Accommodates up to 4 guests
🌴 On-site amenities include 3 pools, 2 hot tubs, a spa, fitness center, game room, tennis courts, and more
🎰 Close to Hard Rock Casino, Sawgrass Mills, Las Olas shopping, and Ft. Lauderdale attractions
Valid for any available dates in 2026. Some blackout dates may apply. Must be booked in advance. Travel must be completed within the 2026 calendar year.
Don’t miss your chance to experience the best of the Gold Coast in comfort and style!
Savor the Night: Caribbean Dinner for Two at Mangrove
$125
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious evening at Mangrove Restaurant & Lounge (103 NW 1st Ave., Miami,
FL, 33128), where coastal Caribbean flavors meet Miami flair. From handcrafted cocktails to locally inspired dishes, this dinner for two promises a vibrant and flavorful night out in one of Miami’s most stylish settings. Perfect for a celebration, date night, or just because. Value $200. | Voucher can be redeemed during regular business hours: T - W from 5:30PM-12AM, Th from 5:30PM-1:30AM, and F - S from 6PM-3AM. Valid through December 15, 2025.
Enjoy a delicious evening at Mangrove Restaurant & Lounge (103 NW 1st Ave., Miami,
FL, 33128), where coastal Caribbean flavors meet Miami flair. From handcrafted cocktails to locally inspired dishes, this dinner for two promises a vibrant and flavorful night out in one of Miami’s most stylish settings. Perfect for a celebration, date night, or just because. Value $200. | Voucher can be redeemed during regular business hours: T - W from 5:30PM-12AM, Th from 5:30PM-1:30AM, and F - S from 6PM-3AM. Valid through December 15, 2025.
🏌️♂️TopGolf Event ($650 Value, 2 Hours, Up to 12 ppl)
$400
Starting bid
Gather your friends, coworkers, or family for an unforgettable outing at TopGolf! This package includes:
2 hours of gameplay for up to 12 people
Appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages
A $650 value experience filled with fun, food, and friendly competition
Gratuity not included. Must be redeemed by 6/5/2026.
Perfect for celebrations, team outings, or just a good time with your crew!
Gather your friends, coworkers, or family for an unforgettable outing at TopGolf! This package includes:
2 hours of gameplay for up to 12 people
Appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages
A $650 value experience filled with fun, food, and friendly competition
Gratuity not included. Must be redeemed by 6/5/2026.
Perfect for celebrations, team outings, or just a good time with your crew!
⌚ Apple Watch Series 9 - 45mm in Midnight Aluminum
$250
Starting bid
⌚ Apple Watch Series 9
Stay connected, active, and on track with the Apple Watch Series 9—designed to support your health, safety, and daily routine. This powerful smartwatch features:
Double Tap: an intuitive way to interact without touching the screen
A brighter, easy-to-read display
Faster on-device Siri for quick commands
Precision Finding to help locate your iPhone
A sleek and smart addition to any lifestyle—perfect for fitness lovers, busy professionals, or anyone on the go!
⌚ Apple Watch Series 9
Stay connected, active, and on track with the Apple Watch Series 9—designed to support your health, safety, and daily routine. This powerful smartwatch features:
Double Tap: an intuitive way to interact without touching the screen
A brighter, easy-to-read display
Faster on-device Siri for quick commands
Precision Finding to help locate your iPhone
A sleek and smart addition to any lifestyle—perfect for fitness lovers, busy professionals, or anyone on the go!
☀️Bag Full of Summer Fun!
$40
Starting bid
☀️ Bag Full of Summer Fun!
Make a splash this summer with this family-friendly gift bag packed with outdoor essentials for beach days, backyard fun, and everything in between!
Includes:
Soft beach towel
Large water gun
Snorkel set
6-pack of large bubble wands
Beach ball
Life is Good lacrosse toy set
Velcro catch ball game
Set of splash balls
Inflatable floating mat
Reusable water bottle
Spacious beach bag
Perfect for kids (and kids at heart) looking to soak up the sun, stay active, and enjoy screen-free fun all summer long!
☀️ Bag Full of Summer Fun!
Make a splash this summer with this family-friendly gift bag packed with outdoor essentials for beach days, backyard fun, and everything in between!
Includes:
Soft beach towel
Large water gun
Snorkel set
6-pack of large bubble wands
Beach ball
Life is Good lacrosse toy set
Velcro catch ball game
Set of splash balls
Inflatable floating mat
Reusable water bottle
Spacious beach bag
Perfect for kids (and kids at heart) looking to soak up the sun, stay active, and enjoy screen-free fun all summer long!
🎉 Summer of Fun Party Basket!
$40
Starting bid
🎉Summer of Fun Party Basket!
Get ready to turn up the heat on fun with this ultimate summer party pack—perfect for beach days, backyard games, and family gatherings!
Includes:
Cozy beach towel
Water slip and slide with water balloons party kit
3-pack of swim goggles
Beach ball
Velcro catch ball game
Splash balls
Bright summer-themed kitchen towel
Flamingo-shaped drinking cups
Popsicle making kit
Life is Good lacrosse toy set
Reusable water bottle
Woven basket to carry it all
This basket is everything you need for a sunny day of laughter, water play, and sweet summer memories!
🎉Summer of Fun Party Basket!
Get ready to turn up the heat on fun with this ultimate summer party pack—perfect for beach days, backyard games, and family gatherings!
Includes:
Cozy beach towel
Water slip and slide with water balloons party kit
3-pack of swim goggles
Beach ball
Velcro catch ball game
Splash balls
Bright summer-themed kitchen towel
Flamingo-shaped drinking cups
Popsicle making kit
Life is Good lacrosse toy set
Reusable water bottle
Woven basket to carry it all
This basket is everything you need for a sunny day of laughter, water play, and sweet summer memories!
🍷 Wine and Glasses Gift Basket!
$25
Starting bid
🍷 Wine & Glasses Gift Basket
Unwind in style with this elegant wine lover’s set—perfect for a cozy night in or your next gathering.
Includes:
(4) Nicole Miller wine glasses
(1) Bottle of Bread & Butter Pinot Grigio
(1) Bottle of Bread & Butter Chardonnay
Decorative basket for storage or gifting
A tasteful treat for wine enthusiasts or a perfect host gift!
🍷 Wine & Glasses Gift Basket
Unwind in style with this elegant wine lover’s set—perfect for a cozy night in or your next gathering.
Includes:
(4) Nicole Miller wine glasses
(1) Bottle of Bread & Butter Pinot Grigio
(1) Bottle of Bread & Butter Chardonnay
Decorative basket for storage or gifting
A tasteful treat for wine enthusiasts or a perfect host gift!
🍽️ A Taste of Istanbul: Turkish Lunch for 2 at El Turco
$50
Starting bid
Indulge in a flavorful Mediterranean experience with a lunch for two at El Turco Turkish Food (5026 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137), Miami’s award-winning Turkish eatery. Savor dishes crafted with traditional spices, rich textures, and heartfelt hospitality—recognized by the Michelin Guide and beloved by foodies across the region. Value: $100 | Must be redeemed by February 15, 2026.
Indulge in a flavorful Mediterranean experience with a lunch for two at El Turco Turkish Food (5026 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137), Miami’s award-winning Turkish eatery. Savor dishes crafted with traditional spices, rich textures, and heartfelt hospitality—recognized by the Michelin Guide and beloved by foodies across the region. Value: $100 | Must be redeemed by February 15, 2026.
🎭 Laugh Out Loud: Villain Theater Show for 4
$40
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of comedy, improv, and unforgettable entertainment at Miami’s own Villain Theater (5865 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137)! With this item, you and three friends will enjoy a live show packed with wit, talent, and local flair. It’s the perfect outing for those who love to laugh and support the arts. Value: $80 | Must be redeemed by December 15, 2025.
Get ready for a night of comedy, improv, and unforgettable entertainment at Miami’s own Villain Theater (5865 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137)! With this item, you and three friends will enjoy a live show packed with wit, talent, and local flair. It’s the perfect outing for those who love to laugh and support the arts. Value: $80 | Must be redeemed by December 15, 2025.
🏓 Pickleball Fun: 1 Hour of Private Court Time
$30
Starting bid
Ready to dink, serve, and rally? Grab this two-hour court rental at Dinko Pickleball, Miami’s hottest new indoor pickleball complex (6301 NE 4th Ave, Miami, FL 33138). Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just learning the game, this is your chance to play in a dynamic and welcoming space for all skill levels. Value: $56 | Must redeem by February 15, 2026. Blackout days may apply. Subject to availability. Reservation required.
📱 Instagram: @dinkopickleballcomplex
🌐 Website: dinkocomplex.com
Ready to dink, serve, and rally? Grab this two-hour court rental at Dinko Pickleball, Miami’s hottest new indoor pickleball complex (6301 NE 4th Ave, Miami, FL 33138). Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just learning the game, this is your chance to play in a dynamic and welcoming space for all skill levels. Value: $56 | Must redeem by February 15, 2026. Blackout days may apply. Subject to availability. Reservation required.
📱 Instagram: @dinkopickleballcomplex
🌐 Website: dinkocomplex.com
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