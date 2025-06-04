Urban Health Partnerships' Silent Auction

Escape for 4-days/3nights to the enchanting city of San Miguel de Allende with a stay at the beautiful Casa Luna! This private, gated community 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment offers charm, comfort, and an unforgettable experience in one of Mexico’s most celebrated cultural hubs. Whether you’re soaking in the rooftop views or exploring local art and cuisine, your stay will be magical. Perfect for a group getaway, a stop on a historical tour of central Mexico, or a well-deserved family retreat. Casa Luna is the place for you! 🛏️ Accommodates 8 people. Offers full kitchen, W/D in unit, and sun room dinning. 🏪 Community amenities include: 24/7 surveillance, 3+ pools, 3+ grill/outdoor sitting areas, 5+ hot tubs, and 1 designated parking spot. ⛪ Close to downtown (5 minute drive), 2 minutes from the nearest grocery store, and with a number of dining options in close proximity. Valid for any available dates starting in August 15, 2025 and through May 15, 2026. Some blackout dates may apply. Must be booked in advance. Don’t miss your chance to experience the best that Central Mexico has to offer!

Escape for 4-days/3nights to the enchanting city of San Miguel de Allende with a stay at the beautiful Casa Luna! This private, gated community 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment offers charm, comfort, and an unforgettable experience in one of Mexico’s most celebrated cultural hubs. Whether you’re soaking in the rooftop views or exploring local art and cuisine, your stay will be magical. Perfect for a group getaway, a stop on a historical tour of central Mexico, or a well-deserved family retreat. Casa Luna is the place for you! 🛏️ Accommodates 8 people. Offers full kitchen, W/D in unit, and sun room dinning. 🏪 Community amenities include: 24/7 surveillance, 3+ pools, 3+ grill/outdoor sitting areas, 5+ hot tubs, and 1 designated parking spot. ⛪ Close to downtown (5 minute drive), 2 minutes from the nearest grocery store, and with a number of dining options in close proximity. Valid for any available dates starting in August 15, 2025 and through May 15, 2026. Some blackout dates may apply. Must be booked in advance. Don’t miss your chance to experience the best that Central Mexico has to offer!

More details...