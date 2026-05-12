Urban Indigenous Collective's Silent Art Auction MMIWGT2S NYC+ (Online Art)

Joyce Nevaquaya Harris is a Comanche artist whose work is deeply rooted in her Penateka and Yamparika lineage and inspired by the artistic legacy of her late father, renowned Native flute artist Dic Tate Nevaquaya. A self-taught painter and multidisciplinary creator, Harris works across canvas, paper, ledger art, and wearable design to share stories of culture, identity, healing, and Indigenous resilience. Her artwork has been recognized and exhibited at the Office of the Department of the Interior, reflecting the power of her contemporary Indigenous vision. Through each piece, Harris channels personal experience as medicine, hoping her art can bring blessing, connection, and healing to those who encounter it.