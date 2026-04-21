The Urban League Guild of Greater Pittsburgh: Sips, Shops & Slots Getaway To Columbus, Ohio

About this event
Get ready for a day you won’t want to miss!
Join the Urban League Guild of Greater Pittsburgh for the ultimate all-day getaway filled with fun, relaxation, and excitement from start to finish.
🍷 First Stop: Wine Tasting Experience
Unwind and kick off the day with a curated wine tasting at Wyandotte Winery. Sip, laugh, and enjoy great vibes with your crew.
🛍️ Next: Shopping Spree at Easton Town Center
Explore one of Ohio’s premier shopping destinations! Whether you’re browsing, splurging, or just enjoying the atmosphere — there’s something for everyone.
🎰 Final Stop: Hollywood Casino
Try your luck, enjoy the energy, and experience the thrill of the casino floor!
We’re bringing the FUN on the bus too!
🎲 Games & Giveaways
💰 50/50 Raffle
🎁 Prizes Throughout the Trip
🎶 Music, Laughs & Good Energy All Day
📅 Saturday, June 27, 2026
⏰ Departure: 7:00 AM | Return: 11:00 PM
📍 Pickup Location: Petra Ministries, Penn Hills
$
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