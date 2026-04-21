The Urban League Guild of Greater Pittsburgh: Sips, Shops & Slots Getaway To Columbus, Ohio

Sips, Shops & Slots Getaway to Columbus, Ohio

Get ready for a day you won’t want to miss!

Join the Urban League Guild of Greater Pittsburgh for the ultimate all-day getaway filled with fun, relaxation, and excitement from start to finish.

🍷 First Stop: Wine Tasting Experience

Unwind and kick off the day with a curated wine tasting at Wyandotte Winery. Sip, laugh, and enjoy great vibes with your crew.

🛍️ Next: Shopping Spree at Easton Town Center

Explore one of Ohio’s premier shopping destinations! Whether you’re browsing, splurging, or just enjoying the atmosphere — there’s something for everyone.

🎰 Final Stop: Hollywood Casino

Try your luck, enjoy the energy, and experience the thrill of the casino floor!

But That’s Not All…

We’re bringing the FUN on the bus too!

🎲 Games & Giveaways

💰 50/50 Raffle

🎁 Prizes Throughout the Trip

🎶 Music, Laughs & Good Energy All Day

🚌 Trip Details:

📅 Saturday, June 27, 2026

⏰ Departure: 7:00 AM | Return: 11:00 PM

📍 Pickup Location: Petra Ministries, Penn Hills



