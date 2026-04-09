Urban League of the State of Arkansas

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Urban League of the State of Arkansas

About the memberships

Support the Urban League of the State of Arkansas

$5 Monthly Recurring
$5

Renews monthly

This is a recurring monthly membership. Members will receive a virtual membership card, news about upcoming events and more.

$60 One Year, One Time Payment
$60

This is a one time payment for membership, which will expire one year as of payment date. Members will receive a virtual membership card, news about upcoming events and more.

$60 Yearly Recurring
$60

Valid until April 27, 2027

This is a recurring yearly membership. Members will receive a virtual membership card, news about upcoming events and more.

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