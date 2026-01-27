Urban League of Greater Chattanooga's Memberships

Urban League of Greater Chattanooga

Urban League of Greater Chattanooga

INDIVIDUAL MEMBER
$100

Valid until March 13, 2027

Individual Membership is open to community members who believe in the mission of the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga and want to actively support efforts to advance opportunity, equity, and economic mobility. Individual members form the backbone of the Urban League movement and help sustain programs that serve youth, families, and businesses across our community.


Individual/Friends of ULGC benefits:

  • Urban League Greater Chattanooga Lapel Pin
  • Membership recognition
  • Monthly e-newsletter with updates on ULGC programs and initiatives
  • Invitations to public ULGC events
  •  Copy of the Annual Report
Organizational Member (COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION)
$500

Valid until March 13, 2027

Organizational Membership is designed for community organizations, nonprofits, and small businesses that share the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga’s commitment to advancing opportunity, workforce development, and economic mobility. Organizational Members serve as collaborative partners in strengthening Chattanooga’s social and economic ecosystem while gaining visibility, connection, and engagement with ULGC’s network and initiatives.


Small business/Non-profit of ULGC benefits:

  • Membership Listing 
  • Early Notification of Urban League Events
  • Access to volunteer opportunities
  • Logo listed on the Urban League website 
  • Invitations to public ULGC events
  •  Copy of the Annual Report
  • Copy of the National Urban League's annual State of Black America report
  •  Access to National Member Network
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS (YP)
$65

Valid until March 13, 2027

Young Professional Member For emerging leaders ages 21–40.

YOUNG PROFESSIONALS (YP) Benefits

  • Access to ULGCYP events, mixers, and professional development workshops
  • Exclusive YP member networking opportunities
  • Leadership and volunteer opportunities within ULGCYP
  • ● Opportunities to earn community service hours at volunteer opportunities
  • ● Project management and leadership opportunities
  • ● Access to National Member Network
  • Access to podcast
