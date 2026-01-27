Urban League of Greater Chattanooga's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 13, 2027
Individual Membership is open to community members who believe in the mission of the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga and want to actively support efforts to advance opportunity, equity, and economic mobility. Individual members form the backbone of the Urban League movement and help sustain programs that serve youth, families, and businesses across our community.
Individual/Friends of ULGC benefits:
Organizational Membership is designed for community organizations, nonprofits, and small businesses that share the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga’s commitment to advancing opportunity, workforce development, and economic mobility. Organizational Members serve as collaborative partners in strengthening Chattanooga’s social and economic ecosystem while gaining visibility, connection, and engagement with ULGC’s network and initiatives.
Small business/Non-profit of ULGC benefits:
Young Professional Member For emerging leaders ages 21–40.
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS (YP) Benefits
