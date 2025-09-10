Urban League of Union County, Inc.'s Silent Auction

Starting bid
Les Prieurs de La Capelle 2022
Prestige des Princes 2023
Andre Goichot 2023
Domaine des Trottieres 2023
Valued @ $180
Starting bid
Foursome at Forsgate Country Club on the historic Banks Course, a masterpiece by Charles H. Banks- one of America's most revered "Golden Age" architects.
Includes:
Greens fees & use of the Driving Range
Valued @ $600
Starting bid
Coach Wallet
and Clutch Set
Valued @ $396
Starting bid
Tory Burch
Crossbody Camera Bag
and
Large Ella Puffer Tote
Valued @ $200
Starting bid
The Omnia Coral.
The Omnia fragrance collection.
Omnia is a pioneering expression of creativity
brought to life around three unique gemstones:
Crystal, Amethyst, and Red Coral.
Valued @ $145
Starting bid
Eau de Parfum draws inspiration
from the original Parfum.
This floral bouquet, composed around
May rose and jasmine feature
bright citrus top notes.
Valued @ $179
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Nutcracker
and
2 tickets to Nate Burleson
Valued @150
Starting bid
Stephen Taylor Portrait Artist
14 inch Canvas Textured Art Piece. Stay the night at The Bernards Inn.
Valued@$3,000
Starting bid
Stephen Taylor Portrait Artist
14 inch Canvas Textured Art Piece. Stay the night at The Bernards Inn.
Valued@$3,000
Starting bid
Replica Lithographed Photo featuring Wide Receiver
Garrett Wilson
Valued @ $200
