Urban League silent auction

Taste of France Wine Set Valued@ $180
Taste of France Wine Set Valued@ $180
$100

Starting bid

Les Prieurs de La Capelle 2022

Prestige des Princes 2023

Andre Goichot 2023

Domaine des Trottieres 2023

 

Valued @ $180

Forsgate Foursome Banks Course Valued@$600
Forsgate Foursome Banks Course Valued@$600
$375

Starting bid

Foursome at Forsgate Country Club on the historic Banks Course, a masterpiece by Charles H. Banks- one of America's most revered "Golden Age" architects.

Includes:

Greens fees  & use of the Driving Range

Valued @ $600

Coach Wallet Set Valued@$396
Coach Wallet Set Valued@$396
$125

Starting bid

Coach Wallet

and Clutch Set


Valued @ $396

Bvlgari Omnia perfume Valued@ $145
Bvlgari Omnia perfume Valued@ $145
$75

Starting bid

The Omnia Coral. 

The Omnia fragrance collection.

Omnia is a pioneering expression of creativity

brought to life around three unique gemstones:

Crystal, Amethyst, and Red Coral.

 

Valued @ $145

Family Portrait Set valued @ $3,000
Family Portrait Set valued @ $3,000
$200

Starting bid

Stephen Taylor Portrait Artist

14 inch Canvas Textured Art Piece. Stay the night at The Bernards Inn.

Valued@$3,000

Legacy Couples Portrait (55 years or older) Valued @$3,000
Legacy Couples Portrait (55 years or older) Valued @$3,000
$200

Starting bid

Stephen Taylor Portrait Artist

14 inch Canvas Textured Art Piece. Stay the night at The Bernards Inn.

Valued@$3,000

Garrett Wilson autographed Lithographed photo valued@ $200
Garrett Wilson autographed Lithographed photo valued@ $200
$60

Starting bid

Replica Lithographed Photo featuring Wide Receiver

Garrett Wilson

 

Valued @ $200

