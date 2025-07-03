Urban Lumber Co / Make-A-Wish Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
These classically designed safari chairs are handmade with genuine leather, oiled and dyed, antique brass hardware, solid oak frame, and modern rotating back for maximum comfort. The leather is intentionally oiled and distressed for a heritage look and feel, and will patina beautifully over time. Dimensions: 17” seat height x 29.5” high x 19” wide x 17” deep
Starting bid
Redwood Canyon Outdoor Dining Table w/ Matching Slab Base and Steel Trestle in Black Powdercoat. Dimensions: 96"long x 40.5"wide x 30"high
Starting bid
Modern Walnut Dining Table featuring soft rounded edges and custom steel hairpin legs in black powdercoat.
Dimensions: 55"long x 35.5"wide x 29.5"high
Starting bid
Vintage Fir Lab Table originally built in the 1930's for the science department of UC Berkley, during the time of the first prototypes of the proton colliders, know as the Cyclotron. Salvaged and restored by Seth.
Dimensions: 132"long x 33"wide x 36"high
Starting bid
3-Tier Bar/Serving Cart in reclaimed Walnut featuring a sleek steel frame in matte silver powdercoat and locking caster wheels. Dimensions: 38.5"long x 13.75"wide x 38"High
Starting bid
Straight edge waterfall desk with matching drawer in reclaimed Sycamore has beautiful grain detail from long waves to mesmerizing quarter-sawn fleck atop our angled steel frame base in a gloss white powdercoat. Dimensions: 66"long x 28"wide x 30"high
Starting bid
Straight edge Walnut counter-height table, inset in our angle iron Mainline frame base in white powdercoat. Dimensions: 42.5"long x 37"wide x 36"high
Starting bid
Galvanized metal top with reclaimed Walnut heartwood legs. Dimensions: 70" long x 36" wide x 30" high
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!