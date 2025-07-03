Hosted by

Urban Lumber Co / Make A Wish Oregon

About this event

Sales closed

Urban Lumber Co / Make-A-Wish Silent Auction

Pick-up location

303 S 5th St, Springfield, OR 97477, USA

Oak & Leather Safari Chair item
Oak & Leather Safari Chair item
Oak & Leather Safari Chair item
Oak & Leather Safari Chair
$150

Starting bid

These classically designed safari chairs are handmade with genuine leather, oiled and dyed, antique brass hardware, solid oak frame, and modern rotating back for maximum comfort. The leather is intentionally oiled and distressed for a heritage look and feel, and will patina beautifully over time. Dimensions: 17” seat height x 29.5” high x 19” wide x 17” deep

Redwood Canyon Outdoor Table item
Redwood Canyon Outdoor Table item
Redwood Canyon Outdoor Table
$150

Starting bid

Redwood Canyon Outdoor Dining Table w/ Matching Slab Base and Steel Trestle in Black Powdercoat. Dimensions: 96"long x 40.5"wide x 30"high

Walnut Hairpin Dining Table item
Walnut Hairpin Dining Table item
Walnut Hairpin Dining Table
$150

Starting bid

Modern Walnut Dining Table featuring soft rounded edges and custom steel hairpin legs in black powdercoat.


Dimensions: 55"long x 35.5"wide x 29.5"high

Fir Lab Table item
Fir Lab Table item
Fir Lab Table item
Fir Lab Table
$150

Starting bid

Vintage Fir Lab Table originally built in the 1930's for the science department of UC Berkley, during the time of the first prototypes of the proton colliders, know as the Cyclotron. Salvaged and restored by Seth.


Dimensions: 132"long x 33"wide x 36"high

Walnut & Steel Serving Cart item
Walnut & Steel Serving Cart item
Walnut & Steel Serving Cart item
Walnut & Steel Serving Cart
$150

Starting bid

3-Tier Bar/Serving Cart in reclaimed Walnut featuring a sleek steel frame in matte silver powdercoat and locking caster wheels. Dimensions: 38.5"long x 13.75"wide x 38"High

Sycamore Waterfall Desk item
Sycamore Waterfall Desk item
Sycamore Waterfall Desk item
Sycamore Waterfall Desk
$150

Starting bid

Straight edge waterfall desk with matching drawer in reclaimed Sycamore has beautiful grain detail from long waves to mesmerizing quarter-sawn fleck atop our angled steel frame base in a gloss white powdercoat. Dimensions: 66"long x 28"wide x 30"high

Walnut Inset Pub Table item
Walnut Inset Pub Table item
Walnut Inset Pub Table item
Walnut Inset Pub Table
$150

Starting bid

Straight edge Walnut counter-height table, inset in our angle iron Mainline frame base in white powdercoat. Dimensions: 42.5"long x 37"wide x 36"high

Walnut Galvanized Table item
Walnut Galvanized Table item
Walnut Galvanized Table item
Walnut Galvanized Table
$150

Starting bid

Galvanized metal top with reclaimed Walnut heartwood legs. Dimensions: 70" long x 36" wide x 30" high

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