Urinetown Silent Auction

Ponderosa/TBD - Pick up times and places will be coordinated with the winners.
Custom Harvey Bunny
$75
Starting bid
A priceless keepsake your student will cherish. A handmade Harvey Bunny made from previous Ponderosa theatre curtains.
A priceless keepsake your student will cherish. A handmade Harvey Bunny made from previous Ponderosa theatre curtains.
Framed and Signed Puffs Poster
$10
Starting bid
Signed by the cast and crew of Puffs, this framed poster will be a treasured keepsake of this year's Fall Play.
Signed by the cast and crew of Puffs, this framed poster will be a treasured keepsake of this year's Fall Play.
Framed and Signed Never Eat a Talking Lobster Poster
$10
Starting bid
Signed by the cast and crew of Never Eat a Talking Lobster, this framed poster will be a treasured keepsake of this year's Children's Show.
Signed by the cast and crew of Never Eat a Talking Lobster, this framed poster will be a treasured keepsake of this year's Children's Show.
Framed Signed Urinetown Poster
$10
Starting bid
Signed by the cast and crew of Urinetown, this framed poster will be a treasured keepsake of this year's Musical.
Signed by the cast and crew of Urinetown, this framed poster will be a treasured keepsake of this year's Musical.
Cane's Basket
$30
Starting bid
Donated by our Cane's Chicken Sponsor, valued at $75, perfect for the Cane's Chicken fanatic includes:
Cane's cooler bag,
lip balm,
Bottle opener,
Plushie,
2 Baseball Caps,
2 Large T-shirts,
4 Koozies,
Sticky note pad,
2 necklaces,
2 pens,
2 magnets,
Keychain,
4 Box-Combos cards,
2 - 22oz lemonades cards,
and 1 Kids Combo card
Donated by our Cane's Chicken Sponsor, valued at $75, perfect for the Cane's Chicken fanatic includes:
Cane's cooler bag,
lip balm,
Bottle opener,
Plushie,
2 Baseball Caps,
2 Large T-shirts,
4 Koozies,
Sticky note pad,
2 necklaces,
2 pens,
2 magnets,
Keychain,
4 Box-Combos cards,
2 - 22oz lemonades cards,
and 1 Kids Combo card
PHS Senior Parking Spot
$80
Starting bid
THIS CAN ONLY BE WON BY A 2025/2026 PHS SENIOR. The senior parking spot located closest to the theater has been donated by Ponderosa HS Activities Department. This does NOT include a parking permit. Valued at $165+
THIS CAN ONLY BE WON BY A 2025/2026 PHS SENIOR. The senior parking spot located closest to the theater has been donated by Ponderosa HS Activities Department. This does NOT include a parking permit. Valued at $165+
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!