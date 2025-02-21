Hosted by

Ponderosa Theatre Parents

About this event

Sales closed

Urinetown Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Ponderosa/TBD - Pick up times and places will be coordinated with the winners.

Custom Harvey Bunny item
Custom Harvey Bunny
$75

Starting bid

A priceless keepsake your student will cherish. A handmade Harvey Bunny made from previous Ponderosa theatre curtains.
Framed and Signed Puffs Poster item
Framed and Signed Puffs Poster
$10

Starting bid

Signed by the cast and crew of Puffs, this framed poster will be a treasured keepsake of this year's Fall Play.
Framed and Signed Never Eat a Talking Lobster Poster item
Framed and Signed Never Eat a Talking Lobster Poster
$10

Starting bid

Signed by the cast and crew of Never Eat a Talking Lobster, this framed poster will be a treasured keepsake of this year's Children's Show.
Framed Signed Urinetown Poster item
Framed Signed Urinetown Poster
$10

Starting bid

Signed by the cast and crew of Urinetown, this framed poster will be a treasured keepsake of this year's Musical.
Cane's Basket item
Cane's Basket
$30

Starting bid

Donated by our Cane's Chicken Sponsor, valued at $75, perfect for the Cane's Chicken fanatic includes: Cane's cooler bag, lip balm, Bottle opener, Plushie, 2 Baseball Caps, 2 Large T-shirts, 4 Koozies, Sticky note pad, 2 necklaces, 2 pens, 2 magnets, Keychain, 4 Box-Combos cards, 2 - 22oz lemonades cards, and 1 Kids Combo card
PHS Senior Parking Spot item
PHS Senior Parking Spot
$80

Starting bid

THIS CAN ONLY BE WON BY A 2025/2026 PHS SENIOR. The senior parking spot located closest to the theater has been donated by Ponderosa HS Activities Department. This does NOT include a parking permit. Valued at $165+

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!