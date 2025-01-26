U.S Army 250th Birthday Gala, AUSA Northern NJ Chapter

76 Audrey Zapp Dr

Jersey City, NJ 07305, USA

General admission
$150
Battle of Trenton Table Sponsor
$3,000
Includes 12 tickets Premium table placement at the event Recognition in event materials (program booklet, website, and signage) Verbal recognition during opening and closing remarks Logo displayed on event screens and digital materials Social media spotlight before and after the event Opportunity to provide branded promotional materials for attendees VIP meet-and-greet with keynote speaker and military leaders Commemorative plaque recognizing sponsorship
Junior Enlisted Sponsor
$1,500
Includes 6 Tickets Recognition in event materials (program booklet, website, and signage) Logo displayed on event screens Social media spotlight before the event Special mention in event remarks Opportunity to provide small branded giveaways for junior enlisted attendees
ROTC Table Sponsor
$1,500
Includes 6 Tickets Recognition in event materials (program booklet, website, and signage) Special mention in event remarks Social media recognition Logo displayed on event screens Opportunity to meet with sponsored ROTC cadets
Friends of Army Sponsor
$600
Includes 2 tickets Name listed in program booklet and on website Acknowledgment in event remarks Social media recognition Opportunity to provide a personal message for display at the event
