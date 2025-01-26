U.S Army 250th Birthday Gala, AUSA Northern NJ Chapter

Includes 12 tickets
Premium table placement at the event
Recognition in event materials (program booklet, website, and signage)
Verbal recognition during opening and closing remarks
Logo displayed on event screens and digital materials
Social media spotlight before and after the event
Opportunity to provide branded promotional materials for attendees
VIP meet-and-greet with keynote speaker and military leaders
Commemorative plaque recognizing sponsorship
Junior Enlisted Sponsor
$1,500
Includes 6 Tickets
Recognition in event materials (program booklet, website, and signage)
Logo displayed on event screens
Social media spotlight before the event
Special mention in event remarks
Opportunity to provide small branded giveaways for junior enlisted attendees
ROTC Table Sponsor
$1,500
Includes 6 Tickets
Recognition in event materials (program booklet, website, and signage)
Special mention in event remarks
Social media recognition
Logo displayed on event screens
Opportunity to meet with sponsored ROTC cadets
Friends of Army Sponsor
$600
Includes 2 tickets
Name listed in program booklet and on website
Acknowledgment in event remarks
Social media recognition
Opportunity to provide a personal message for display at the event
