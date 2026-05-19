USCF Membership

About the memberships
Valid until July 6, 2027
Ages 25-64
Valid until July 6, 2027
Age 65 and over
Valid until July 6, 2027
Ages 19-24
Valid until July 6, 2027
Ages 18 and under
Valid until July 6, 2027
Blind or incarcerated
Valid until July 6, 2027
It may take up to 2 months before you get your first magazine.
Valid until July 6, 2027
It may take up to 2 months before you get your first magazine.
6 Magazine Issue per year.
$
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