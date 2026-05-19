Rockville Chess Club

Offered by

Rockville Chess Club

About the memberships

USCF Membership

Adult - 1 Year
$54

Valid until July 6, 2027

Ages 25-64

Senior - 1 Year
$48

Valid until July 6, 2027

Age 65 and over

Young Adult - 1 Year
$33

Valid until July 6, 2027

Ages 19-24

Youth - 1 Year
$24

Valid until July 6, 2027

Ages 18 and under

Special membership - 1 Year
$22

Valid until July 6, 2027

Blind or incarcerated

Chess Life Magazine Subscription - Print Opt-In - 1 Year
$12

Valid until July 6, 2027

It may take up to 2 months before you get your first magazine.

Chess Life Kids Magazine - Print Opt-In -1 Year
$6

Valid until July 6, 2027

It may take up to 2 months before you get your first magazine.


6 Magazine Issue per year.

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