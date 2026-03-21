U.S. Global Advocacy & Development Foundation

Offered by

U.S. Global Advocacy & Development Foundation

About the memberships

The Stewardship Circle: Upholding Due Process & Human Dignity

Community Partner
Free

Valid until May 7, 2027

Community Partner (Open Globally)

General Advocacy Supporter


As a foundational member, you commit to staying informed by receiving and reviewing our periodic transparency reports and civic updates. Your participation ensures that vital information on due process reaches every corner of the globe.

Advocacy Ambassador
Free

Valid until May 7, 2027

Advocacy Ambassador
Civic Engagement & Human Rights Observer


As a dedicated representative for systemic accountability, you commit to at least one civic or advocacy action per month, such as attending a local public meeting, participating in a briefing, or amplifying an organization report. You serve as the "eyes and ears" of the organization through active witnessing and documentation.

Sustainability Partner
Free

Valid until May 7, 2027

Sustainability Partner

Strategic Support & Outreach Steward


As a steward of our infrastructure, you pledge to help sustain our digital footprint through skills-based volunteering, such as technical support, translation, or community outreach. You provide the "backbone" of our operations, ensuring our platforms remain accessible to those facing barriers to participation

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!