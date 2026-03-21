The Stewardship Circle: Upholding Due Process & Human Dignity

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About the memberships
Valid until May 7, 2027
Community Partner (Open Globally)
General Advocacy Supporter
As a foundational member, you commit to staying informed by receiving and reviewing our periodic transparency reports and civic updates. Your participation ensures that vital information on due process reaches every corner of the globe.
Valid until May 7, 2027
Advocacy Ambassador
Civic Engagement & Human Rights Observer
As a dedicated representative for systemic accountability, you commit to at least one civic or advocacy action per month, such as attending a local public meeting, participating in a briefing, or amplifying an organization report. You serve as the "eyes and ears" of the organization through active witnessing and documentation.
Valid until May 7, 2027
Sustainability Partner
Strategic Support & Outreach Steward
As a steward of our infrastructure, you pledge to help sustain our digital footprint through skills-based volunteering, such as technical support, translation, or community outreach. You provide the "backbone" of our operations, ensuring our platforms remain accessible to those facing barriers to participation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!