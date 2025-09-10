USKF - Equipment Shop

Please note: Equipment orders will ship from overseas and may take at least 2 months for delivery. Korfball equipment orders (starter set and extra balls) cannot be combined with other merchandise.
Get your korfball community up and running with our comprehensive starter set.
Each set includes:
Important: Extra korfballs can only be ordered alongside the starter sets and will ship from overseas.
This means it will take at least 2 months for delivery. Equipment orders (starter set and extra balls) cannot be combined with other merchandise.
For dedicated practice and skill development, having extra korfballs is essential. While size 5 soccer balls or volleyballs can serve as short-term alternatives, nothing compares to the authentic feel and performance of korfballs.
These korfballs are not IKF-approved for tournament play, but we’ve tested them and found them to be highly grippy, durable, and excellent for practice and drills.
