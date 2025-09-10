USKF - Equipment Shop

Important: Extra korfballs can only be ordered alongside the starter sets and will ship from overseas.

This means it will take at least 2 months for delivery. Equipment orders (starter set and extra balls) cannot be combined with other merchandise.



For dedicated practice and skill development, having extra korfballs is essential. While size 5 soccer balls or volleyballs can serve as short-term alternatives, nothing compares to the authentic feel and performance of korfballs.



These korfballs are not IKF-approved for tournament play, but we’ve tested them and found them to be highly grippy, durable, and excellent for practice and drills.









