US Mangalarga Marchador Association's Silent Auction

Starting bid
This Brazilian saddle is an Australian style saddle designed to renowned Brazilian trainer Alan Villaca’s specifications. Alan used this saddle on the horses he trained for a week in AZ. Other than that careful and limited usage - it is brand new. This saddle has some delightful silver accents which gives it a brilliant look.
The saddle is premium leather from Brazil with a high cantle that is great for gaiting! There is a grab handle in front and knee rolls for rider security. The cost for buying and importing the saddle is well over $800 US.
While made for a Mangalarga Marchador, the saddle will work with many breeds and many disciplines.
More photos on our website.
Starting bid
Imported Brazilian headstall with Mangalarga Marchador logo accents. Premium leather. Does not come with reins or bit.
Starting bid
Embroidered M Brand with the words Mangalarga Marchador below. Your choice of the 3 colors shown in the photo. The luxurious suede top side with soft suede binding is complimented by a new super soft Bamboo lining to absorb & control sweat under the saddle. Beautifully comfortable and secure - minimizing friction.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!