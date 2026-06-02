Hosted by

Grooming Greatness Foundation

About this event

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE

The Westin St. Thomas Beach Resort

5 Estate Bakkeroe, St Thomas 00801, U.S. Virgin Islands

Early Bird Tickets
$249
Available until Jun 30

Designed for attendees who register early and want to secure their place at the conference at the best available rate.

Includes:

  • Access to all conference panel discussions
  • Access to conference workshops
  • Access to the Exhibit & Vendor Area
  • Conference Program Guide
  • Breakfast Provided
  • Lunch Provided
  • Networking opportunities with attendees and speakers
  • Refreshments and conference amenities

Available for a limited time and limited quantity.

Standard Tickets
$399

The standard conference registration option providing full access to the Economic Empowerment Conference experience.

Includes:

  • Access to all conference panel discussions
  • Access to all conference workshops
  • Access to the Exhibit & Vendor Area
  • Conference Program Guide
  • Breakfast Provided
  • Lunch Provided
  • Networking opportunities with business leaders, investors, and government officials
  • Refreshments and conference amenities

Ideal for business professionals, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and industry stakeholders.

VIP Tickets
$799

The premium conference experience designed for executives, investors, sponsors, and professionals seeking enhanced networking opportunities and exclusive access.

Includes:

  • Access to all conference panel discussions
  • Access to all conference workshops
  • Priority Seating at Conference Sessions
  • Exclusive Access to the VIP Mix & Mingle Reception
  • VIP Networking Opportunities with Investors, Speakers, and Sponsors
  • Breakfast Provided
  • Lunch Provided
  • Conference Program Guide
  • VIP Name Badge Recognition
  • Access to the Exhibit & Vendor Area
  • Premium Conference Gift Bag
  • Refreshments and conference amenities

VIP Benefits

  • Enhanced networking opportunities
  • Direct access to key decision-makers
  • Exclusive VIP reception access
  • Priority seating
  • Premium event experience

Recommended for executives, investors, sponsors, developers, government leaders, and business professionals seeking maximum value, visibility, and access.

Vendor Package
$1,500

Vendors Receive:

  • (1) 6' Table with Black Skirting
  • (2) Chairs
  • (2) Staff Passes for the Conference
  • Access to Conference Discussion Panels and Breakout Sessions
  • Recognized in EEC Program
  • Clickable Logo on Conference Website 

Vendor opportunities are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.


Full Page Ad
$2,500

Ad Placement in Economic Empowerment Conference Program

Half Page Ad
$1,500

Ad Placement in Economic Empowerment Conference Program

Quarter Page Ad
$1,000

Ad Placement in Economic Empowerment Conference Program

Swag Bag Inserts
$1,000

Distributed at registration with Program Guide

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