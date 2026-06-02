U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE

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About this event
5 Estate Bakkeroe, St Thomas 00801, U.S. Virgin Islands
Designed for attendees who register early and want to secure their place at the conference at the best available rate.
Available for a limited time and limited quantity.
The standard conference registration option providing full access to the Economic Empowerment Conference experience.
Ideal for business professionals, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and industry stakeholders.
The premium conference experience designed for executives, investors, sponsors, and professionals seeking enhanced networking opportunities and exclusive access.
Recommended for executives, investors, sponsors, developers, government leaders, and business professionals seeking maximum value, visibility, and access.
Vendors Receive:
Vendor opportunities are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Ad Placement in Economic Empowerment Conference Program
Ad Placement in Economic Empowerment Conference Program
Ad Placement in Economic Empowerment Conference Program
Distributed at registration with Program Guide
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