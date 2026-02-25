USA Irish Dance Alliance

Hosted by

USA Irish Dance Alliance

About this event

USA Irish Dance Alliance NAC 2026 Sponsorship Form

310 S England St

Williamsburg, VA 23185, USA

One Vendor Table
$250

Gain visibility by selling products or services via a vendor table for a 2 day event.


● Mention in the program and on social media.

Two Vendor Tables
$315

Gain visibility by selling products or services via a vendor table for a 2 day event.


● Mention in the program and on social media.

Three Vendor Tables
$450

Gain visibility by selling products or services via a vendor table for a 2 day event.


● Mention in the program and on social media.

Stage Sponsor - Main Stage
$5,000

Have your business name associated with the main stage.


Benefits Include:

  • Logo prominently displayed on stage signage & the event website.
  • Recognition in stage announcements between competitions.
  • Logo placement in the event program book under "Stage Sponsored By."
  • Recognition on the event website & social media.
  • Full page color ad in event program books.
International Adjudicator Sponsor
$1,000

Benefits Include:

  • Logo displayed on the judges' table signage.
  • Recognition during judge introductions.
  • Mention in the event program book & event website under "Judges Sponsored By."
  • Full page color ad in event program books.
Welcome Banquet Table Sponsor
$600

Benefits Include:

  • Logo placement in banquet programs and on the event website.
  • Recognition in welcome speech at the banquet.
  • 1 table decorated with your company logo and colors.
  • Sponsor a school’s staff and teachers, a scholarship recipient and their family, or anyone of your choice up to 8 people.
Event Sponsor
$500

Give back as an event sponsor!


Benefits Include:

  • Logo placement in program books, the event website, and social media.
  • Half page color ad in the event program book.
Swag Bag Sponsor
$250

Benefits Include:

  • Logo placement on signage at registration and on the swag bag that every competitor receives when checking into the competition.
  • Mention in event program books and on the event website.
Program Book - Back Cover Sponsorship
$750

Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with the back cover.

Inside Front or Back Full Page Color Sponsorship
$400

Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a full page on the front or back.

Full Page Full Color Sponsorship
$300

Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a full page in color.

Full Page Black & White Sponsorship
$200

Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a full page in black and white.

Half Page Color Sponsorship
$150

Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a half page in color.

Half Page Black & White Sponsorship
$100

Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a half page in black and white.

Quarter Page Black & White Sponsorship
$75

Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a quarter page in black and white.

Business Card Sponsorship
$50

Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a business-card size notice in black and white.

NAC Perpetual Trophy Sponsorship
$300

Honor your loved one by sponsoring a 1st place perpetual trophy and help us recognize outstanding achievement. Your support directly funds the award and will be acknowledged during the presentation and our program journal.


A photo of your inscription will be sent to you upon completion. Thank you for your support!

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