USA Irish Dance Alliance NAC 2026 Sponsorship Form

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About this event
Gain visibility by selling products or services via a vendor table for a 2 day event.
● Mention in the program and on social media.
Gain visibility by selling products or services via a vendor table for a 2 day event.
● Mention in the program and on social media.
Gain visibility by selling products or services via a vendor table for a 2 day event.
● Mention in the program and on social media.
Have your business name associated with the main stage.
Benefits Include:
Benefits Include:
Benefits Include:
Give back as an event sponsor!
Benefits Include:
Benefits Include:
Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with the back cover.
Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a full page on the front or back.
Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a full page in color.
Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a full page in black and white.
Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a half page in color.
Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a half page in black and white.
Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a quarter page in black and white.
Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a business-card size notice in black and white.
Honor your loved one by sponsoring a 1st place perpetual trophy and help us recognize outstanding achievement. Your support directly funds the award and will be acknowledged during the presentation and our program journal.
A photo of your inscription will be sent to you upon completion. Thank you for your support!
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