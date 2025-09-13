USA Irish Dance Alliance Provincial 2025 Sponsorship Form

Lancaster, PA 17602, USA
Gain visibility by selling products or services via a vendor table for a 2 day event.
● Mention in the program and on social media.
Have your business name associated with the main stage.
Benefits Include:
● Logo displayed on stage signage.
● Recognition in stage announcements between performances.
● Logo placement in the event program under "Stage Sponsored By"
● Logo displayed on Registration desk signage.
Have your business name associated with the secondary stage.
Benefits Include:
● Logo displayed on stage signage.
● Recognition in stage announcements between performances.
● Logo placement in the event program under "Stage Sponsored By"
● Logo displayed on Registration desk signage.
Give back as an event sponsor!
Benefits Include:
● Name/logo displayed on Registration desk signage.
● Recognition as a sponsor in our Program.
Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with the back cover.
Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a full page on the front or back.
Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a full page in color.
Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a full page in black and white.
Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a half page in black and white.
Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a quarter page in black and white.
Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a business-card size notice in black and white.
Hang your pre-loved Irish Dance dress or costume on our official sale rack for the weekend.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing