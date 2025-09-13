USA Irish Dance Alliance Provincial 2025 Sponsorship Form

Vendor Table
$200

Gain visibility by selling products or services via a vendor table for a 2 day event.


● Mention in the program and on social media.

Stage Sponsor - Main Stage
$3,000

Have your business name associated with the main stage.


Benefits Include:

● Logo displayed on stage signage.

● Recognition in stage announcements between performances.

● Logo placement in the event program under "Stage Sponsored By"

● Logo displayed on Registration desk signage.

Stage Sponsor - Secondary Stage
$1,500

Have your business name associated with the secondary stage.


Benefits Include:

● Logo displayed on stage signage.

● Recognition in stage announcements between performances.

● Logo placement in the event program under "Stage Sponsored By"

● Logo displayed on Registration desk signage.

Event Sponsor
$200

Give back as an event sponsor!


Benefits Include:

● Name/logo displayed on Registration desk signage.

● Recognition as a sponsor in our Program.

Program Book - Back Cover Sponsorship
$700

Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with the back cover.

Inside Front or Back Full Page Color Sponsorship
$500

Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a full page on the front or back.

Full Page Full Color Sponsorship
$300

Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a full page in color.

Full Page Black & White Sponsorship
$200

Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a full page in black and white.

Half Page Black & White Sponsorship
$100

Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a half page in black and white.

Quarter Page Black & White Sponsorship
$75

Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a quarter page in black and white.

Business Card Sponsorship
$50

Announce your sponsorship and support of our event in the program with a business-card size notice in black and white.

Used Dress/Costume Rack
$10

Hang your pre-loved Irish Dance dress or costume on our official sale rack for the weekend.

