A vibrant graphic features a man and woman in elaborate carnival costumes playing drums and a bell in the foreground, set against a backdrop of colorful feathers, masks, and musical instruments.
Champion Charity Partners

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Champion Charity Partners

About this event

USA Pre-Party ~ A Night Like the 242 ~ Bahamas Style!

1500 Broadway

Riviera Beach, FL 33404, USA

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Table Host
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Host a reserved table for 10 guests and enjoy an unforgettable evening while supporting Champion Charity Partners and the American Freedom Fund. Gather your friends, clients, or team for a night of Bahamian-inspired fun, entertainment, and giving back. Includes preferred reserved seating for 10 guests and recognition as a Table Host. Become part of this milestone celebration—please click here to explore our SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES and help us continue making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.  

Individual
$150

Enjoy an unforgettable evening while supporting Champion Charity Partners and the American Freedom Fund. Your ticket includes admission for one guest, gourmet cuisine, an open bar, live entertainment, curated silent and live auctions, and plenty of Bahamian-inspired fun! Become part of this milestone celebration—please click here to explore our SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES and help us continue making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.  

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