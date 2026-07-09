USA Pre-Party ~ A Night Like the 242 ~ Bahamas Style!

Host a reserved table for 10 guests and enjoy an unforgettable evening while supporting Champion Charity Partners and the American Freedom Fund. Gather your friends, clients, or team for a night of Bahamian-inspired fun, entertainment, and giving back. Includes preferred reserved seating for 10 guests and recognition as a Table Host. Become part of this milestone celebration—please click here to explore our SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES and help us continue making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.