USA Pre-Party ~ A Night Like the 242 ~ Bahamas Style!

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Host a reserved table for 10 guests and enjoy an unforgettable evening while supporting Champion Charity Partners and the American Freedom Fund. Gather your friends, clients, or team for a night of Bahamian-inspired fun, entertainment, and giving back. Includes preferred reserved seating for 10 guests and recognition as a Table Host. Become part of this milestone celebration—please click here to explore our SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES and help us continue making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.
Enjoy an unforgettable evening while supporting Champion Charity Partners and the American Freedom Fund. Your ticket includes admission for one guest, gourmet cuisine, an open bar, live entertainment, curated silent and live auctions, and plenty of Bahamian-inspired fun! Become part of this milestone celebration—please click here to explore our SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES and help us continue making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.
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