11U ELITE - USA PRIME BASEBALL

Saturday, March 28 ONLY - Face Value $80/ticket.

Experience the thrill of championship golf right in the heart of the city! This isn't just a walk in the park—it’s a chance to see the world’s best players, including defending champion Min Woo Lee and stars like Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler, take on the historic Memorial Park Golf Course. Whether you're a die-hard golf fan or just looking for the ultimate Houston social event, this package offers prime viewing, an electric atmosphere, and the best of PGA TOUR action.